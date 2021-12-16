The process to draft procedures to deal with citizen complaints regarding local law enforcement officers continues in Calvert County, as jurisdictions around the state address the new mandate to establish accountability boards.
On Dec. 9, John Norris, the county attorney, presented the second draft of the plan to comply with Maryland’s Police Accountability Act of 2021 by establishing three panels — the police accountability board, the administrative charging committee and a trial board.
“Feedback was solicited through the U.S. Postal Service, social media and web-based comments and surveys,” Norris noted in a statement posted along with revisions to the first draft.
Scrutinization of the first draft, written by Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins, a former county commissioner who resigned from the board in May and who had previously served as the Maryland’s secretary of state police, was largely expressed at a town hall meeting on Oct. 12. That session occurred at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center with an overflow crowd and a large virtual audience weighing in on the issue.
The Dec. 9 meeting in a larger venue, the Calvert Pines Senior Center auditorium, drew a smaller in-person crowd and only one virtual commenter.
Among the draft revisions, the police accountability board members must represent the racial, gender and cultural diversity of the county, include a mental health practitioner, have no member who has been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment exceeding one year, and must read and speak English.
Norris reminded the audience that with the power to sit in judgment of a law enforcement officer accused of misconduct on job, “lives and livelihoods” will be impacted by the panels.
While the second draft still yielded critics, there were comments received that indicated the compliance with the state’s controversial measure was headed in the right direction.
“We don’t want to get in the way of officers who do their job policing the community,” said Cal Steuart, chairman of the Calvert County Republican Central Committee. Stuart drew some audible reaction when he declared, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” when he called for Calvert’s accountability strategy to not exceed the state mandates.
“We need to do this right,” said Ed Bailor of Owings. “We have good police. Let’s not take away the police commander’s ability to manage.”
Bailor stated that it is “important we have former law enforcement officers” on the advisory board.
“We need to have members on this board who are trustworthy,” said Bailor, who added that all potential members of the board undergo background checks as part of the vetting process.
Katina Mackall presented an opposing viewpoint, stating the accountability board “should consist of members of the public” with no retired or active police officers or former county commissioners as a way to prevent “stacking the board. All members should represent the community. The CCPAB needs to look like people like me. Stacking the board negates the purpose of the board.”
Mackall added that meeting notices need to be brought to the attention of the entire public, not just members.
Another speaker, Emily Walker of Calvert County PRISM, which stands for Peaceful Resistance in Southern Maryland, agreed that retired police officers should not be connected to the accountability board.
“We cannot trust the police to police themselves,” Walker said.
Representing Calvert’s chapter of the NAACP, Michael Kent, the organization’s president, said the membership “is happy” with the revisions, but conceded, “We’re not saying it’s perfect. Compromises have been made. It’s a very good effort from where we started.”
Kent added that local NAACP members have submitted written comments regarding the latest draft.
Norris stated all written comments will be posted on the county government website page dedicated to police accountability law compliance.
In addition to receiving and considering public feedback, the county commissioners are tasked with establishing the board’s membership, a budget and staff, appoint a chair and establish record-keeping procedures.
The police accountability board is to hold quarterly meetings with heads of law enforcement agencies and appoint members to the other two mandated panels.
Written comments on the second draft were accepted until close of government business on Wednesday.
Norris will be submitting a report on the input received on the second draft to the commissioners at an upcoming meeting.
