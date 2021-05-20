Elections have consequences, as do legislative sessions.
A bill recently passed by the Maryland General Assembly is mandating that Calvert County add to its early voting centers.
During Tuesday’s board of county commissioners’ meeting, Gail Hatfield, Calvert’s elections administrator, told the panel that the new law requires the jurisdiction have at least one additional early voting center, but have geographic equality location-wise.
“The only way to have ‘equal’ in Calvert County is to have one early voting center in every election district,” Hatfield said.
Since the early-voting option went into effect in Maryland, Calvert’s lone site was at the elections office at the community resources building on Duke Street in Prince Frederick.
Hatfield noted that early voting has increased significantly in its popularity. Early voting before the 2020 General Election yielded eight days of long, serpentine lines behind the Duke Street facility. Part of the reason for the lines were the sanctions imposed on county officials due to COVID-19.
Two other early voting locations would ease the numbers at the Prince Frederick site. Hatfield stated the Southern Community Center in Lusby “is usable” for conducting early voting. However, there is no easy solution for the Third Election District in the north end of the county.
Currently, the Northeast Community Center in Chesapeake Beach appears to be the best option. Hatfield expressed concern that the center would be a problematic choice for the 2022 primary, which will held next year in June, when the nearby water park is open. That would pose a parking problem for early voters.
Hatfield told the board she would prefer to have a location in Dunkirk, however, she ruled out the fire department due to lack of parking. The administrator also reminded the board that securing voting machines when the polls were closed is also a factor in finding a suitable site.
A summary of House Bill 745 states that counties “take into account the accessibility of centers to historically disenfranchised communities, proximity to dense concentrations of voters, accessibility by public transportation, and equitable distribution of centers in the county.”
“We know we have to do this,” said Hatfield, adding that “we must let the public be aware that this is coming.”
Hatfield noted that due to the state mandates, the local elections office plans to hire an elections registrar, an office assistant, plus will need more temporary employees and election judges. Salary projections total over $273,900. Hatfield also requested $47,364 for the purchase of new equipment. Funds for advertising, security cameras and transportation were also requested.
The board voted unanimously to allocate the requested $355,323.70 in the fiscal 2022 budget.
Tim Hayden, finance and budget director, said the funds could come from income tax revenues.
Increased projected revenue plan approved
Despite the efforts of Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) to get his colleagues to amend a staff recommendation for the allocation of $12.9 million from an increase in income tax revenue estimates, the board approved the spending plan submitted last month by the finance and budget department. The plan was the subject of a recent public hearing.
Hutchins suggested that $6 million earmarked for construction of a permanent Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick instead be moved to a stabilization account, which would add to the county’s committed fund balance. Noting that interest rates on government bonds are currently low, Hutchins suggested the county add the community center to the list of bonded projects.
“Use of this windfall takes away our liquidity,” Hutchins said.
The other four commissioners and staff did not concur.
“We have a significant amount of debt projects on the books,” said Veronica Atkinson, the county government’s capital projects coordinator. By not approving the community center as a “pay-go” project, construction of the center would likely be pushed back to FY 2027.
“I would like to see the project moved up,” said Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R).
“We are heavily loaded for capital improvements plan projects in 2024,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) added.
“We are always going to have a heavy load of capital projects,” Hutchins countered. “That’s what capital debt is for.”
“Commissioner Hutchins is not wrong but I think this is an amount we can handle,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R).
“We’re talking about a philosophy here,” Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) mused. He then made the motion to approve the budget adjustment plan.
Hutchins sustained he objection and the motion passed 4-to-1.
