Energy and cost savings are the result of some recent maintenance and upgrades at the Solomons Wastewater Treatment Plant in Lusby, county officials say.
Calvert County’s Department of Public Works, Water and Sewerage Division personnel recently cleaned and replaced equipment that filters rags and other wastewater debris from flowing into the plant.
The three-week project — which finished in mid-October — involved the replacement of equipment that had been showing signs of wear and tear.
“This was a significant undertaking to keep the plant working efficiently, with minimal operational and fiscal impact to water and sewer customers,” Public Works Director Rai Sharma said in a press release.
Rather than contract out the work, county staff opted to complete the work themselves.
The department estimates doing the work in-house saved customers up to $120,000 in labor, in addition to other long-term benefits.
“The non-monetary value of staff doing the work and learning valuable skills needed to perform plant maintenance is as significant as the cost savings,” said Julie Paluda, the county’s deputy director of Enterprise Fund Operations, which oversees the water and sewerage division. “When the operators do the same maintenance on another part of the plant next year, we expect it will save just as much money and be completed quicker.”
The county owns and operates four wastewater treatment plants, and each needs specific levels of maintenance.
“We have the best-trained crews at our plants willing and able to perform these improvements, and you can’t put a price on that,” Paluda said in an email.
The Solomons Wastewater Treatment Plant was built in 1984 and upgraded in 1993.
On average, the plant treats nearly 500,000 gallons per day of sewage and liquid drainage from the Appeal Landfill, as well as septage and fats, oils and grease from haulers.
To conduct the maintenance, plant operators shut down one of the structures, known as a reactor, which treats wastewater and makes it suitable for discharge.
Once the reactor was emptied and offline, operators worked to remove more than three feet of accumulated grit.
The crew also inspected, repaired and replaced aging and non-functional equipment, including a screen at the head of the plant and 758 air diffusers.
“The WSD should realize energy reductions as a result and the equipment will operate more efficiently,” Paluda said. “The plant should function better overall.”