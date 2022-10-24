Calvert Gateway

An aerial map of Calvert Gateway in Dunkirk.

A proposed new commercial building to be located within the Calvert Gateway business center in Dunkirk received a positive site plan review Oct. 19 from the Calvert County Planning Commission.

According to a report presented by Christine Finamore, principal planner, the one-story, 10,395-square-foot retail building will be located in the area of Town Center Boulevard and Ward Road. During the planning commission’s October meeting there was no discussion about what business or businesses might be housed in the building.

