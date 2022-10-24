A proposed new commercial building to be located within the Calvert Gateway business center in Dunkirk received a positive site plan review Oct. 19 from the Calvert County Planning Commission.
According to a report presented by Christine Finamore, principal planner, the one-story, 10,395-square-foot retail building will be located in the area of Town Center Boulevard and Ward Road. During the planning commission’s October meeting there was no discussion about what business or businesses might be housed in the building.
The conceptual site plan was reviewed favorably by the county’s technical evaluation group during the summer of 2021 with a second plan presented to that panel in March of this year.
“The applicant deferred placement of the project on the planning commission agenda due to outstanding conditions on the property by Maryland Department of the Environment,” Finamore stated in a memo to the planning commission.
The planned structure is to be built on a 2.66-acre parcel and would have 45 parking spaces.
Finamore noted the structure would, like the rest of Calvert Gateway, be serviced by private water and septic.
“There are no wetlands, streams or associated buffers located within the limits of disturbance,” said Finamore. “There are non-tidal wetlands and associated wetland buffer on the lot.”
It was noted by Finamore during the presentation that the proposed project “is within the Halls Creek watershed, which drains to the Patuxent River and eventually the Chesapeake Bay.”
There will need to be further study regarding the site’s stormwater management, according to the staff report.
Planning commission member Wilson Freeland noted Calvert Gateway’s stormwater flow heads southward to Hall’s Creek and asked if the county has tested the creek’s water quality.
“Halls Creek is a major sub-watershed,” said Freeland. “It would be interesting to know if the county is monitoring the water quality of Halls Creek and what the condition of that water quality is.”
Finamore said she was aware that the county does non-tidal water quality testing but had no data on Halls Creek.
There are plans for two other commercial buildings in the works for the Calvert Gateway property.
New shopping center in Prince Frederick in pipeline
The latest site plan list of pending applications includes a new retail project in the southern end of the Prince Frederick Town Center.
According to planning and zoning documents, the project, called Prince Frederick Town Center South Shopping Plaza, is a 115-acre parcel in the town center/forest district.
The technical evaluation group reviewed the plan on Sept. 29.
In a response to an email from Southern Maryland News seeking more information on the proposed project, Mary Beth Cook stated the parcel is located at 1000 South Solomons Island Road. Cook said the project must be submitted to the planning commission and the Prince Frederick Architectural Review Committee before the county can release any further details.