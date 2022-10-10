The League of Women Voters of Calvert County hosted a candidates’ forum on Oct. 6 at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick, where one of the contested races — the delegates’ seat in District 29C — sparked some disagreement.

The district covers Southern Calvert and central St. Mary’s County. The incumbent delegate, Republican Jerry Clark, opted not to seek re-election.

