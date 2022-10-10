The League of Women Voters of Calvert County hosted a candidates’ forum on Oct. 6 at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick, where one of the contested races — the delegates’ seat in District 29C — sparked some disagreement.
The district covers Southern Calvert and central St. Mary’s County. The incumbent delegate, Republican Jerry Clark, opted not to seek re-election.
Republican candidate Todd B. Morgan, a current St. Mary's County commissioner, and Democrat Bill Bates responded to questions regarding the Gov. Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge, the Kirwan Commission’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, abortion and the environment.
When asked what his biggest concerns are ahead of the 2023 General Assembly session, Morgan said they were “for both counties, the economy, and crime and safety.” Morgan stated, “inflation, rising gas prices, food prices” were all challenging local residents. Additionally, “crime is up” and leaders need to ensure residents can feel safe, schools are safe and “what can we do to support the police?”
Bates cited “infrastructure and education” as his biggest concerns. He said if the Johnson Bridge had to be closed, “it’ll have a devastating effect on our economy.”
The retired Department of Natural Resources policeman added it is important for Maryland lawmakers to follow through on the state's education reform and “make sure that it’s implemented and funded completely.”
On a question asked specifically about the Kirwan commission's Blueprint education reform package, Morgan stated, “Parents need to have involvement. Kirwan is not perfect.”
Noting that the Blueprint mandates a significant increase in education funding, Morgan added, “I believe the money follows the kid.”
Concerned that the additional funds are likely to be applied to bureaucracy, Morgan further added, “Kirwan is not ready yet.”
Bates reiterated his support for the plan, calling the Blueprint mandate “a big step forward.”
“I have not seen the political will in Annapolis,” for providing the millions of dollars needed for the replacement of the Johnson Bridge, said Morgan, who added state transportation officials have deemed the span “functional.”
Bates blamed the situation on Republican leadership.
“It doesn’t appear there’s been any progress in Calvert and St. Mary’s,” said Bates, who observed that in Charles County, with its Democratic leadership locally and within the state delegation, a replacement for the Harry Nice/Mac Middleton Bridge is under construction.
Morgan took some umbrage to Bates’ partisan comment, noting that the two counties have had Democrats in the legislature who couldn’t get the replacement Patuxent River bridge project moving either.
On the issue of abortion and what will happen in Maryland following this past June’s Supreme Court scuttling of Roe v. Wade, both Bates and Morgan indicated the federal mandate has merely ceded the decision to the states.
“I don’t see any need for any changes,” said Bates, who called a woman’s decision to opt for an abortion “an important right.”
“Abortion is going to stay legal in Maryland,” said Morgan, noting an early 1990s state referendum mandated its legality.
The two candidates also conceded Southern Maryland is at a disadvantage environmentally since the excesses of the northernmost jurisdictions tend to float down the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries resulting in problems for the region’s waterways.
Bates stated the rivers and the bay are “essential to our local economy.”
“We have to consider nuclear energy,” said Morgan about any plan to control the impacts of climate change. “We have to be realistic about how we are going to achieve our goals.”
Morgan was also critical of some of the state government’s overreach in the effort to save the environment, noting that large municipalities’ wastewater treatment plants discharging of waste into waterways was far more harmful than the Southern Maryland region’s private septic systems.
Both candidates were given opportunities to tout their qualifications for being 29C’s next delegate.
Morgan cited his lengthy tenure as a county commissioner — by law he may not seek another four-year term for that office — leadership roles on the Tri-County Council and success as a business owner in the defense contracting field.
Bates noted that when he was an officer with Maryland Natural Resources Police, he lobbied for pay parity for the agency.
“I’m very familiar with the legislative process,” he said. “I know my way around Annapolis.”
