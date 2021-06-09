Police in Calvert County are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist early Wednesday morning.
Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack Commander Lt. Jimmie Muerrens told Southern Maryland News the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 231 in the area of Jibsail Lane when the crash occurred.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a press release Wednesday afternoon, the motorcyclist was identified as Francis Paul Jenifer, 34, of Prince Frederick. Jenifer was operating a 2001 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle.
Investigators said the bike "traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail."
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Prince Frederick barrack at 410-535-1400, and to ask for the duty officer.
The crash is being investigated by Trooper Joseph Rtkowski.