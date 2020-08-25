A motorcyclist was killed Monday night on Route 261 in Chesapeake Beach following a collision with a passenger vehicle.
According to a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 8:12 p.m., members of the agency’s Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the crash scene in the area of Camp Roosevelt Drive.
“Upon arrival units located a 2004 Lexus SC 480 and a 2002 Kawasaki Motorcycle in the roadway,” the report stated. “Preliminary investigation revealed a 2004 Lexus was traveling north on Bayside Road (Route 261). The driver of the Lexus was identified as Jennifer Jeanne Osterloh, 49, of Chesapeake Beach. A 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling south on Bayside Road. The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Edwin DeJesus Correa, 33, of Owings.
According to multiple witnesses, prior to the collision the motorcycle was traveling at an excessive speed and passing vehicles on the wrong side of the roadway, the sheriff's office release stated. As the motorcycle was passing a vehicle and traveling south in the north bound lane, it struck the Lexus head on. The impact caused Correa to be ejected from the motorcycle. Correa was pronounced deceased on the scene. Osterloh, was transported to CalvertHealth with minor injuries.
Investigators said speed and failure to drive right of center appear to be contributing factors to this collision, which remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Tom Phelps with the Crash Reconstruction Team at 410-535-2800 or via email at Thomas.Phelps@calvertcountymd.gov.