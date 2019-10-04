Mt. Harmony Elementary School has the color blue in its logo, blue letters on the outside of the school, and now it has a blue ribbon as well after it was recently named a National Blue Ribbon School.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced the recipients of the 2019 award last week, which were selected on the basis of rigorous state and national requirements for high achievement.
“This is special,” Daniel D. Curry, Calvert County superintendent of schools, said in a press release. “The students, staff and community have all contributed and well deserve this recognition. It’s just another example that supports our observation that families move to Calvert County for the schools.”
Mount Harmony was also named a National Blue Ribbon School in 1986.
“We’re very excited; the staff, the parents, the community. Everyone’s excited,” said Charles Treft, who is in his fourth year as Mount Harmony’s principal. “It really validates all the hard work that everyone has done. And it’s not just what was done this year, but the culture of excellence has been here at Mt. Harmony for a lot of years.”
According to a press release, the school is committed to the academic and social-emotional success of all students. The school staff creates an environment for student success by embracing the school’s core values of being passionate, encouraging, creative, and trustworthy. It also works diligently to build engaged relationships with students, parents, and the community. The school’s Parent Teacher Association’s officers and members work collaboratively with the school’s staff and parents to plan and host family learning events throughout the school year.
“Our teachers work great together in their grade-level teams and do a lot of planning together and a lot of sharing of ideas,” Treft said of his 68-person staff of teachers, administrators and support personnel. “They’re just really supportive of everyone. We talk about stirring the pot with love and being kind and really helping our students.”
Mount Harmony’s 620 students are encouraged to extend their learning by attending after-school clubs and to develop their leadership skills by becoming a school leader and are taught to be kind and “to attack the problem, not the person” when addressing disagreements with fellow students.
“I feel that everybody who’s ever been to this school, it could have been two or three years ago, they’ve still helped because we’ve developed learning in the way our behavior acts,” fifth-grader Hudson Glaubitz said. “I was surprised and not surprised.”
“It’s really special to me because we’ve done a lot of hard work and new things to make the school better,” said fifth-grader Naomi Kolo, who admitted she looks forward to going to school. “I feel good, and now we’re a National Blue Ribbon School, so it feels even better.”
Mount Harmony was one of six public schools awarded Maryland Blue Ribbon status in December 2018, and those six were invited to apply for the national award.
Previous Calvert County National Blue Ribbon Schools include Plum Point Elementary School (1996), Plum Point Middle School (1999), Northern Middle School (2010), Cardinal Hickey Academy (2015) and Sunderland Elementary School (2017).
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and private elementary, middle, and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap.
The award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content.
“The school is successful because first of all we have a very dedicated staff, we have hard-working students and a lot of parents who get involved, and we have a supportive community,” Treft said Monday before visiting classes and giving out oversized blue ribbons and blue carnations. “So really it’s just a collaboration of everyone working together that makes us successful. At the beginning of the year, we talked about choosing to be a school of excellence. We want to create an environment where they’re going to be successful. This is a big deal and something the community can be really proud of.”
