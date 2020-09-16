A four-vehicle collision in Calvert County early Tuesday evening resulted in three injuries, the Maryland State Police reported. The crash resulted in the closure of the Hallowing Point Road and Adelina Road intersection for several hours.
Police reported the crash occurred sometime after 6 p.m.
The MSP press release stated that a preliminary investigation indicates a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Richard Osborne Jr., 58, of Mechanicsville, “was traveling westbound on Hallowing Point Road when it struck the rear of a 2005 Dodge Caravan as it was preparing to turn left from westbound Hallowing Point Road onto Adelina Road.”
According to the press release, the Dodge was being driven by Houston Coleman, 69, of Charlotte, N.C.
Police reported the collision impact “forced the Dodge Caravan into the eastbound lanes of Hallowing Point Road where it was struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, which was traveling eastbound on Hallowing Point Road. After the initial collision, the Chevrolet Silverado also continued into the eastbound lanes where it struck a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was traveling behind the Ford Crown Victoria.”
Police reported Coleman “suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to CalvertHealth Medical Center for initial treatment before being flown by MSP helicopter Trooper 7 to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.”
As of late Wednesday morning, there was no updated information on Coleman’s condition.
Osborne and the driver of the Crown Vic, identified as Irma Parks, 66, of Waldorf, were taken by ambulance to CHMC with non-life threatening injuries.
In addition to MSP personnel from the Prince Frederick Barrack, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Highway Administration, the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, along with responders from Calvert County volunteer fire, rescue and emergency medical services were dispatched to the crash scene.
Investigation of the crash is continuing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information that might aid investigators is asked to contact the MSP Prince Frederick Barrack duty officer at 410-535-1400.