Murdered soldier receives promotion

An Owings resident who lost his life just days before he was to graduate from college has received a posthumous honor — a promotion from the U.S. Army. Richard W. Collins III was 23 when he was attacked and stabbed to death while he and friends waited for an Uber to arrive near Montgomery Hall on the University of Maryland College Park campus. Collins was to have graduated from Bowie State University and had recently been commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army.
He was a Reserve Officer Training Corps student at Bowie State and was the third generation of his family to enlist in the military.
The May 20, 2017 incident led to the arrest of University of Maryland senior Sean Urbanski of Severna Park. Last December, a Prince George’s County Circuit Court jury found Urbanski guilty of first-degree murder. His sentencing has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Matthew P. Donovan issued a memorandum to Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy announcing the “honorary posthumous promotion” for Collins. Donovan stated that the Secretary of Defense (Mark Esper) “concurs with your letters to the chairmen and ranking members of the committees on Armed Services of the House and Senate, Senator Ben Cardin and Representatives Steny Hoyer and Anthony Brown recommending Second Lieutenant Richard W. Collins III for an honorary posthumous promotion.”
In a joint statement issued by Cardin, Hoyer, Brown and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, the lawmakers said, “no family should have to endure the heartache felt by the Collins family since the tragic death of their son. Securing for Second Lieutenant Collins, the rightful recognition of the contributions he made as an ROTC student at Bowie State University and the impact he most certainly would have made during his military service was overdue. We do not know what that would have been, but we do know that his memory will stand as a reminder of the duty, honor and sacrifice borne daily by our servicemen on and off the battlefield.”
“We are quite pleased,” Collins’ father, Richard, told The Calvert Recorder, adding that the family had sought the honorary promotion shortly after their son was slain.
“Richard was a young man of service, a patriot, dedicated to his country,” said Dawn Collins of her son. “The day he became a military officer was one of the happiest days of his life.”
Dawn Collins said her son was slated to be assigned to Army intelligence before his life was cut short. She noted that a majority of the branch’s officers come from the ranks of American college’s ROTC programs and not West Point.
Richard Collins III attended The Calverton School in Huntingtown in 2009 and 2010. He then enrolled at Annapolis Area Christian High School, where he was a standout, both academically and athletically.
By enlisting in the Army, Richard Collins III continued a family tradition of Armed Forces service.
His father served in the Navy during the Vietnam War and his grandfather was a Korean War Army veteran.
“He was Army-strong,” said Richard Collins II.
His parents noted while Collins was in the ROTC program, he was certified as a paratrooper.
“He was proud he got to wear the airborne wings,” said Richard.
“We are very happy Lieutenant Collins was promoted,” Michael Kent, speaking on behalf of the Calvert County Chapter of the National Alliance for the Advancement of Colored People, told The Calvert Recorder. “I was a lieutenant in the Navy myself. Lieutenant Collins earned this through his character and behavior.”
In their joint statement, the members of the Maryland Congressional Delegation who lobbied for the honorary promotion commended the Army for recognizing “bravery in the face of evil” demonstrated by Collins when he was mortally wounded. “We will continue to fight for the benefits and recognition due to Lieutenant Collins and his family, and will work to protect future families from such circumstances.”
After Collins’ death in May 2017, the Calvert County Commissioners noted that the slain soldier was a member of Calvert County Baptist Church and had, for several years, been a seasonal employee at the Chesapeake Hills golf course.
Maryland’s historically African American universities — Bowie State, Coppin State, Morgan State and University of Maryland Eastern Shore — through the Maryland College Aid Processing System, are keeping Collins’ memory alive with the Richard W. Collins III Leadership with Honor Scholarship.
Collins’ parents credited Maryland Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D), at the time the state senate president, for being the catalyst for establishing the scholarship in their son’s honor.
“He [Miller] was there for us at one of the lowest points of our lives,” said Dawn Collins, who added that he promised the family that the state legislature would do something to honor Richard’s memory.
Scholarship applicants are eligible if they are enrolled full-time at one of those four universities and are members of an ROTC program. T
he Maryland Higher Education Commission prescribes the scholarship amount, which shall not exceed the recipient’s education expenses.
According to the MHEC website, “the minimum scholarship award amount shall not be less than $500 per semester and $1,000 for the academic year.”
The 2020-2021 application for the Richard W. Collins III Leadership with Honor Scholarship is now available. For more information, go to mhec.maryland.gov.
A foundation was also established in 2018. The 2nd Lieutenant Richard W. Collins III Foundation was started with the mission of “championing social justice, inspiring future leaders.”
For more information on the foundation, go to www.2ltrichardwcollinsfoundation.org.
