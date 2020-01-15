Revolving chairs and a workforce update were the key points during the Calvert County board of education’s meeting on Jan. 9.
The election of officers — which was motioned by Tracey McGuire and seconded by Pamela Cousins — sent board member and Vice President Bill Phelan one seat to his left to that of the president. At the same time, Inez Claggett moved three seats to her left in her new position as vice president.
Outgoing President Dawn Balinksi strolled four seats to her right.
“The job as a board member and as president becomes more challenging each year, and this past year was really a tough year, though I thought Dawn did a good job,” Phalen said. “But I’m excited, and I’m looking forward to it, and I think we can do it.”
“I’d like to thank my colleagues for believing in my leadership and voting me into the vice president’s seat,” Claggett said, “and I hope to live up to your expectation of me.”
Phelan said one of his top priorities will be to work on the issues in local schools.
“I’d like to respond to the current [climate], and I know it’s critical because people keep bringing it up, but I don’t know how widespread it is,” he said. “One speaker today [during open forum] said, ‘Visit our schools today, and you’ll see pandemonium.’ I don’t see pandemonium, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t problems. In one case [last month] somebody said they saw a pencil thrown from one end of the room to the other. Is that a note of defiance? Now, picking up a chair and throwing it from one side to the other is another thing.”
During a strategic plan workforce update, Human Resources Director Laveeta Hutchins, Supervisor of Equity and School Improvement Sandy Walker, Program Coordinator of Community Engagement and Strategic Partnerships and Supervisor of Digital Learning and Professional Development Jackie Jacobs shared several statistics.
As of Dec. 20, 2019, minorities make up 22% of the county’s school administrators and supervisors and the number of minority new hires jumped up to 14% over the previous year.
“Hiring, engaging and growing employees in Calvert County is our top priority,” said Hutchins, whose group’s motto is hire-train-retain, “and to reach this goal, the Calvert County Human Resources department is working diligently to hire, train and retain exemplary employees.”
This school year, there are 1,239 teachers, which consists of 1,014 female and 225 male instructors. There are 108 minority teachers, including 87 women. Among the initiatives, the group is working on are recruitment fairs and reaching out to colleges. “I think we’re getting there,” Superintendent of Schools Daniel Curry said. “I’m especially pleased with the progress we’ve made with minority administrators, and to me, those are the people who are doing the hiring so the more diverse our administrators, the more I think folks that come in and want to teach for us will think, ‘Look, there’s opportunities for advancement as well within the community’ so sometimes it may seem like baby steps, but we have a lot of good things in place.” And Curry is also pleased the group is looking to hire home-grown talent.
“We do have a higher proportion of staff within our support staff in the form of instructional assistants, in the form of folks who are secretaries and even building service workers, who are very smart and capable and we do give them some support for tuition, and they already live here, so that’s a nice angle to work as well,” he said.
In other business, the board of education also:
• Recognized four athletic teams for their success in the 2019 fall sports season.
The Northern High School girls cross country team won the Class 3A state championship for the fourth consecutive year after it won the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference meet for the fifth straight time. The team, which has a 73-meet league win streak, is coached by Josh Dawson.
The Calvert Cavaliers girls soccer team won the Class 2A South Regional Championship for the sixth time and capped off its season by winning the Class 2A state title. The team was coached by John Baker.
The Northern girls’ soccer team defended its Class 3A state title to become the school’s first team to win consecutive state championships since the inception of the girls’ soccer program. The team, which also won the Class 3A South Regional championship for the third time in four years, was coached by John Battle.
“It has been a great year for our female athletes,” Curry said. “They are fast and strong and love to win.”
• The Calvert High School band was recognized for winning the 2019 US Bands Group IA National Championship, a first in Calvert County history. The band, which finished with an overall score of 92.705, was also awarded Best Music and Best Visual.
“Hats off to Calvert High for winning the district’s first national championship,” Curry said.
Earlier in the season, the band won the US Bands Group IA Maryland State Championship for the second straight year and also took home awards for Best Music, Best Visual, Best Overall Effect, and Best Color Guard.
The band is under the leadership of director Demetri Bedel.
Competing in the Tournament of Bands, the Huntingtown High School band took first place in the Chapter 9 championship with a score of 90.35. In the Atlantic Coast Championship, the band placed ninth.
The Northern High School band won the US Bands Maryland States Group IIA Championship and took home awards for Best Music, Best Effect, Best Guard, and Best Percussion.
The Patuxent High School band placed second in the US Bands Maryland States Group IIA championship — along with a Best Visual Award — and fifth in the national championship.
“We are proud of the instrumental music programs in all of our high schools,” Curry said. “A vibrant band enhances the high school experience for the musicians and the spectators alike.”
• Recognized Andrew Warren Hickey for attaining Eagle Scout. The Huntingtown High School junior, who has 48 merit badges and the Arrow of Life, built an outdoor area containing a fire pit, benches and a cross at Huntingtown United Methodist Church.
