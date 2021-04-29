The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington, in cooperation with the Maryland Department of the Environment, has established a restoration advisory board to discuss environmental restoration issues at Naval Research Laboratory, Chesapeake Bay Detachment.
The RAB is an advisory panel of local community members who meet regularly with the Navy and regulatory agency representatives to discuss and provide input on environmental investigation and cleanup plans. They meet twice a year and meetings are open to the public.
The next meeting will be held on May 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. For public safety, this meeting will be held online; participants may access the meeting by phone or computer using the link on the Navy’s website under the “Community Outreach” tab. The RAB briefing will also be included at this link go.usa.gov/xQFuV/.
The agenda for this meeting includes an update on the 2021 Community Involvement Plan, information about technical assistance for RABs; a status update on planned, ongoing, and completed activities and an update on the Site 10 (Fire Testing Area) Site Inspection. The Navy is accepting questions from the public about the agenda topics and the RAB briefing prior to the meeting via email at NRLCBDWATER@navy.mil.
Emailed questions will be accepted until Wednesday, May 12, and meeting participants will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the meeting. For more information, contact Regina Adams, NAVFAC Washington Public Affairs Officer, at 202‐685‐0384 or NAVFAC_NFW_PUBLICAFFAIRSOFFICE@navy.mil.