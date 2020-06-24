Nearly 70% of county residents have responded to the 2020 Census

Some 69.5% of Calvert County residents have responded to the 2020 U.S. Census.
That’s the word from county planner Jenny Plummer-Welker, who updated the planning commission about the census at its June 17 meeting.
She noted that Calvert’s response rate is higher than the state’s 65.5% and ranks seventh highest of the 24 entities in the state, which include 23 counties and the city of Baltimore. Those statistics were as of June 16.
Dunkirk had the county’s highest response rate and Solomons/Lusby the lowest, she said.
“The Census Bureau extended the response time frame and enumerator followup through Oct. 31,” she said. An enumerator is someone who goes door-to-door to gather information.
One can fili out the census online at My2020Census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.
Master plan update
In other news, the commission approved outreach methods for county staff to use as they update the Prince Frederick Master Plan.
So far, the county has used its website, Facebook, SpeakUp! and Constant Contact, the latter two for surveys.
The plan going forward will include LinkedIn, YouTube videos and Zoom and GoToMeeting for online meetings, according to a planning document.
Plummer-Welker said staff may also use MetroQuest as an online forum tool.
Calvert is in Phase I of a three-phase process for updating the master plan, she said.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB