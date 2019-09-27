A spokeswoman for the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said a determination as to an exact cause of a fire Tuesday morning that heavily damaged a two-story, single-family house on Queensberry Drive in Huntingtown may take some time. According to a fire marshal’s report, the blaze was discovered by the home’s occupant at approximately 5:24 a.m. Investigators reported the fire originated on the read deck of the home. The occupants were able to escape the burning structure safely.
Two firefighters were transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center, treated for minor injuries and released.
Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department officials reported their crews operated at the scene for approximately four hours. Volunteers from Prince Frederick, St. Leonard and Dunkirk fire departments were also dispatched to battle the blaze.
“The fire caused significant damage to the second floor and roof structure along with smoke and water damage to the remainder of the home and its contents,” the fire marshal’s office reported.
Emily Witty of the fire marshal’s office told The Calvert Recorder on Tuesday morning that while investigators haven’t pinpointed a cause, the blaze is not suspicious in nature. “The estimated damage is about $300,000,” Witty said.
State investigators have identified the home’s owner and occupant as Paula Kinder.
Meanwhile, local landscaper Vincent Sallitt has organized a fundraiser for the Kinder family through GoFund Me. Noting that the Kinder family “has faced hardship after hardship this year” and “have managed to turn tragedy into the best they could with the unconditional love they have for each other,” Sallitt stated on the fundraising page that “now it is time to reciprocate that love.”
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, well over $5,000 was pledged by just under 90 donors. The pledge amounts range from $20 to $100 per donor.
The Kinder family is currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.
