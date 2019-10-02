Early October is a time of tribute in America’s first responders community.
For the 38th year, the U.S. fire service will collectively pause to remember their fallen peers. The state of Maryland and many of its communities will be center stage for the solemn tribute.
The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held this Sunday at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg. The service starts at 11 a.m., and many of Calvert County’s volunteer firefighters will be traveling to the northern Maryland town, along with other companies throughout the state, and offering assistance to the families of the fallen.
This year, 119 fallen firefighters will be added to the roll, including four from Maryland.
In Calvert, at least two fire companies are involved in an awareness effort called Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters.
In addition to lighting up their building in red during the week, the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department is holding a ceremony in conjunction with the memorial weekend. The ceremony will be held 7 p.m. Friday at the firehouse on Route 261.
“One of the chief officers will do a reading of the names of the 119 honorees,” said John Tippett, the public information officer for the NBVFD. “North Beach is very proud to be part of this, having previously lost two of our members in the line of duty. The concept is to raise awareness and let the families of the fallen know they have not been forgotten.”
Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department is also participating in Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters. Huntingtown Chief Tim Clark said this is the second year the company will be lighting portions of the firehouse’s interior in red.
The special lighting started last week, and Clark said it would continue through the weekend.
Clark’s wife, Donna, handles marketing and communications for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and she has been passing the word about Light the Night to communities throughout the country.
In Calvert, Donna Clark has also gotten her mother involved. Roberta Strine resides in a Prince Frederick subdivision called Hunters Ridge. The community of just under 50 houses is also glowing red this week.
“We are getting a lot of participation,” Strine told The Calvert Recorder. “I’ve seen a lot of homes lit up.”
Residents replace their regular front porch lights with red light bulbs to create the effect. Strine said some of the residents are using red bulbs in other outdoor areas of their homes.
Through a distribution of fliers, Strine and another volunteer got their neighbors involved. “We let people know that the fliers were distributed from within the community,” she said, adding that some of her neighbors have also sent donations to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Through his involvement in the Maryland Fire Chiefs Association, Tim Clark has been part of the effort in the days leading up to and during the National Fallen Firefighters Weekend. Association members provide transportation to family members of the fallen, picking them up and taking them back to airports, driving them two and from hotels during the weekend.
“There are 40 of us throughout the state,” said Clark. “It’s a very rewarding thing.”
The association also receives volunteer help from a group known as “returning survivors,” which is comprised of family members who have been previously honored during the fallen firefighters’ weekend.
The Sunday ceremony will have an estimated crowd of 5,000. “Firefighter honor guards, and pipe and drum units from across the U.S. will participate in this national remembrance,” the foundation stated.
In addition to the Sunday ceremony, there are activities for family members.
According to the foundation’s website, on Saturday evening the families of the fallen will gather for a candlelight service.
The four Marylanders who will be remembered in Emmitsburg this weekend and will be part of the 119 added to the national memorial are:
• Mitchell D. Dobbins of the Western Enterprise Fire Company, who died in a multiple-vehicle crash in March 2014 while driving to his fire company.
• Christopher C. Pryor of the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department, who died of a heart attack in February 2018 after responding to a motor vehicle crash.
• Nathan E. Flynn of the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, who lost his life on July 23, 2018, after falling through the floor of a structure fire.
• Danny Lister of the Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Volunteer Fire Company, who died after suffering a medical emergency at the scene of a motor vehicle crash.
The foundation is also providing a live satellite feed and will be streaming the ceremonies.
For more information, go to www.firehero.org.
