The rebuilding of Beach Elementary School has been on the list of schools needing replacement or renovation in Calvert County for several years, and for one of the oldest elementary schools in the county, it's finally time for an upgrade.

Construction on the original part of the school finished in 1953. There have been several additions in the years since, including major additions in 1971 and 1981. However, the main hallway from the original building is still used today. Construction on the new building has been projected by county officials to finish in late 2023.