Calvert County government was granted permission to build its new headquarters planned on Main Street in Prince Frederick nearly 30 feet higher than originally approved.
The variance granted Sept. 2 by the county’s board of appeals to build a structure as high as 75 feet. Previously, the appeals board had given the OK to building the structure 48 feet. The latest design, while it retains four levels, eliminates the previously planned basement level.
“When it was determined that a new county administration building was needed, it was important to the board of county commissioners that the new building meet several goals,” Carolyn V. Sunderland, the appeals board’s administrator, stated in a staff report. The goals included constructing a building large enough to provide “a multitude of county services and facilities in central and convenient location, thereby reducing current costs associated with office rental space.”
Sunderland stated the new county administration building is still proposed at 106,000 square feet but will be four stories high.
“The height increase is a result of incorporating an addition onto the north side of the building with parking and a loading zone,” Sunderland stated in the staff report. “The building addition is to provide a conference and communication center. The center will have a footprint of 5,329-square feet, consist of three stories and be connected to the new county administration building by a glass atrium. As the new administration building will be located over top of the old building footprint, it will be able to retain its plaza-like setting and monumental views from Main Street.”
The applicant requesting both the height variance revision and two variances related to grading within a 50-foot stream buffer — a component requiring the removal of five trees — is John A. Cosgrove of the department of public works, on behalf of the county commissioners. The variance involving the stream buffer is, according to the applicant, necessitated by the need for adequate parking space for the new, larger administration building.
The existing county services plaza was vacated several weeks ago and crews are conducting preliminary work prior to demolition.
In answer to a question posed by appeals board member Robert Carpenter, county government staff confirmed that the high cost of excavating made the inclusion of a basement level to the planned new building less desirable.
“They still need the four stories,” said Susan D. Hance-Wells, appeals board chair.
Noting the county courthouse and the Goldstein building are both in proximity to the planned new office building, Hance-Wells declared, “This building will be an improvement. It will fit in with the buildings that are there now.”
Appeals board member Christopher Moore was less enthusiastic, expressing concern about the adjacent buildings that county government leases from developers becoming vacant and by the potential bad aesthetics a massive, four-story building could create.
“This building is butt ugly,” said Moore. “We are adding to the blight.”
Prince Frederick resident James Winship also expressed concerns with the variances requested.
“I’ve never addressed Mount Rushmore before,” Winship joked in reference to the huge dimensions of the planned administration building. His concerns expressed during public testimony included what water management was to be implemented for the stream buffer and mitigation of light pollution created by the taller building.
Regarding water management, Cosgrove said a stormwater management device will be onsite to reduce runoff and planned components that will attain LEED gold standard status — a designation for environmentally friendly buildings — for the new building should address any light pollution issues.
The project will cost an estimated $48 million. Sunderland said the site plan for the new building will be presented to the county planning commission for review.
Public works director Kerry Dull said county government officials are hoping the project can get started next spring.