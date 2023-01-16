Lisa Grenis, left, and Jana Post join the Calvert County Board of Education on Jan. 12 as at-large members. They were the winners of the November primary. Grenis and Post join holdovers Inez Claggett, Antoine White and Dawn Balinski.
The arrival of two new members highlighted the Calvert school board’s January meeting. In remarks they made toward the meeting’s end, both Lisa Grenis and Jana Post — elected to at-large seats on the board last November — stressed the important role adults, especially parents, play in the success of the school system.
“It’s important that you are actively involved and aware of the decisions this board makes,” said Grenis.
She declared Maryland “is in an academic crisis.”
Grenis cited state statistics showing nearly 70% of fourth-graders and 75% of eighth-graders are “at or below basic achievement levels in reading and math.”
While she did not share local numbers at the meeting, Grenis opined, “our children are within that.”
Grenis called for removal of all obstacles to learning and the board’s support of teachers and support staff.
Post spoke about her observations at the Tri-County High School Honors Band’s Jan. 8 concert.
“I was astounded at the number of teachers and volunteers it took to pull this event off, much like it does every single day when we go to school,” said Post. “Today I’m going to applaud all the adults that are continuously working to make these children better people and to educate them.”
At the meeting’s onset, Grenis and Post were sworn in by Calvert Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy Smith (D).
During the public comment period, a few of the seven individuals who spoke expressed their elation over Grenis’ and Post’s presence on the board.
“It’s time for common sense,” said Robin Cox of Huntingtown. “Get back to education, not indoctrination.”
Cox was one of seven women who filed suit against the school system and then-Superintendent Daniel D. Curry in 2021, declaring its equity policies violated the U.S. Constitution. A federal judge dismissed the suit last summer.
Another plaintiff in that suit, Melissa Goshorn of Sunderland, declared she was “excited” to witness Grenis and Post being sworn in and presented both with flowers.
Goshorn added that she hoped the school board would work to solve safety and drug problems in the schools as well as investigate the policies school librarians implement in deciding what reading materials are made available to students.
Although the school board elections are nonpartisan, both Grenis and Post received the backing of Calvert’s Republican party and are identified as elected official’s on the local party’s website.
During the election of officers, the new members opted to abstain from voting for Inez Claggett, nominated for board president, and vice president nominee Antoine White. Claggett and White were elected to those positions on a 3-0-2 vote.