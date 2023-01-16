Grenis and Post sworn in

Lisa Grenis, left, and Jana Post join the Calvert County Board of Education on Jan. 12 as at-large members. They were the winners of the November primary. Grenis and Post join holdovers Inez Claggett, Antoine White and Dawn Balinski.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

The arrival of two new members highlighted the Calvert school board’s January meeting. In remarks they made toward the meeting’s end, both Lisa Grenis and Jana Post — elected to at-large seats on the board last November — stressed the important role adults, especially parents, play in the success of the school system.

“It’s important that you are actively involved and aware of the decisions this board makes,” said Grenis.


