New chamber president looking forward to the challenge

Imagine taking over a chamber of commerce during a pandemic.
That’s what Kathy Maney did when she replaced Lee Greely on May 18 as president of the Calvert Chamber of Commerce.
Maney, her husband Chris and their two sons, Christopher and Erik, moved to Calvert in 2001, and she began selling life and health insurance in 2003.
She began volunteering at the chamber in 2015 and has served on various committees.
“I wanted to get involved and make a difference,” she said last week.
Her goals are to continually connect businesses and create partnerships. She wants to help businesspeople lift each other up.
With that in mind, she has been hosting “ribbon-tying” events at various businesses as they reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Other chambers of commerce have been doing it as well, she said, noting the idea has caught on across the country.
“I love to see the way the people of Calvert County have come together to make sure that we’re going to come out of this stronger and better than we were before,” she said.
“There’s been a blessing with some of this,” she added, referring to changes business owners have been forced to make due to COVID-19.
“Some business owners have had to step outside their comfort zone to do things,” she said.
This includes making videos that people can watch online, hosting virtual meetings, or “pivoting their business model.”
Maney gave examples of No Thyme to Cook in Solomons and Barefoot Wellness studio in Prince Frederick.
No Time to Cook owner and chef Gwyn Novak created “Celebration in a Box” dinner boxes that are delivered within a 15-mile radius, and is leading virtual cooking classes online for eight to 12 people or more.
Sergina Rodriguez sells a “Facial to Go” kits that are customized for each client at Barefoot Wellness studio at 445 Main St., and she instructs customers on how to apply them in virtual sessions by phone or video on request.
“It’s just amazing to me,” Maney said of business owners’ ability to adapt.
She wants the chamber to move forward with more digital marketing.
“I’m so excited to be coming in at this time,” Maney said, adding that she has “an amazing board of directors” and a “great staff,” including office manager Sharon Stewart and website and database manager Cathy Wehrle.
“I want people to know the chamber is here for business, all businesses,” not just chamber members, she said.
The Calvert Chamber of Commerce, which is located at 120 Dares Beach Road, has 376 members. Memberships range in price, depending on the size of the business, from $20.83 to $90 a month — call 410-535-2577 for more information.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB