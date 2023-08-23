A long-anticipated school replacement project is complete and after 70 years Chesapeake Beach has a new building for its kids.
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, a new Beach Elementary School will open for classes.
“The new building is very aesthetically pleasing and easy to navigate,” Brock Fulton, Beach principal, told Southern Maryland News in an email Wednesday. “The design and shades of blues, greens and tans featured throughout the building reflect the ecosystems of the beach and bay.”
Fulton admitted he is not the only one impressed with the new school.
“The staff is very excited to be working in a building with the state of the art learning spaces and resources,” he said. “They really love having windows and natural light throughout the building.”
A few Beach Elementary staff members are as new as the building in which they’ll be working.
“Beach Elementary School is welcoming five new elementary teachers, four new instructional assistants, one new secretary and three supporting part-time staff members who also support of Calvert County public schools,” Fulton said.
While Beach will start next Tuesday, the rest of Calvert County’s schools will begin the 2023-2024 school year for students on Monday, Aug. 28.
“The extra day was needed for final preparations to open the school,” Fulton said. “As you can imagine moving from one building to another one is a huge endeavor. We wanted to make sure that teachers had time to unpack and place all their materials to prepare their rooms so that they are inviting and ready to receive students on the first day of schools.”
According to René Daniels, Calvert public school system spokeswoman, the newly constructed building was finally deemed ready for use and occupancy this past Monday.