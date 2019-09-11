The Calvert County commissioners reviewed conceptual floor plans and exterior renderings of the proposed new Chesapeake Hills Golf Course clubhouse Tuesday.
Last May, in a split decision, the commissioners approved the inclusion of $3.1 million for the design and construction of the 8,000-square-foot Lusby facility into the fiscal year 2020 capital improvement plan, and directed staff to come back with a conceptual design.
“We wanted to make sure that we kept the rural and Calvert County feel in this facility. We had [the consultant] have it look similar to a barn,” Parks and Recreation director Shannon Nazzal said, detailing the proposed design.
The consultant for the project is Baltimore-based Colimore Architects.
The county has kept some of the items from the old clubhouse, which was demolished in May due to deterioration and failed pipes.
The retained items will be used inside the new facility to keep some of the history of the old facility.
Nazzal said the actual footage of the new facility would be 8,150 square feet, a bit larger than what the commissioners approved.
“With getting in our mechanical rooms and that sort of thing, this is what we were able to get back from the consultant, and addressing all the needs that the community had,” Nazzal said, explaining the overage.
The internal concept for the facility includes a banquet area, restaurant, pro shop, kitchen area, office space and restrooms and locker rooms.
“Is this building going to be a flat roof or a peaked roof?” Commissioners’ Vice President Kelly McConkey (R) asked during the meeting.
Nazzal said that it will be a peaked roof and that they are pondering a roof similar to that of the Calvert Marine Museum, which she said is sturdy, lasts a long time and requires less maintenance.
Externally, the facility will have a large terrace with a double-sided gas fireplace for both indoor and outdoor fires.
The golf course will use a white tent over the terrace for any outdoor events such as weddings and tournaments that need to be under cover.
Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) recommended to Nazzal that permanent tiedowns be installed on the terrace to secure the tent.
The next step for the county is to finalize the building design and stormwater management concepts with the consultant.
“The facility is going to be smaller than the current footprint,” Nazzal said, comparing it to the 13,648-square-foot original clubhouse.
Afterward, the county will scope services for the actual design of the building, for which the county will publicly solicit bids.
“I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t be happier,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said. “It’s really coming together.”
Hart recalled challenges with the course that included issues with grass, nine of the holes, excessive rain and lack of restroom facilities.
He said the proposed new facility “touches all the bases.”
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, the board also:
• Approved Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department’s request for a $332,000.00 Fire and Rescue Apparatus Grant for the purchase of an ambulance and forgave a $55,000 balance of the current agreement and release the security interest of SVRS&FDs 2014 ambulance.
• Received an annual update from the Commission for Women.
• Approved and ratified an Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant application for equipment and training to be used by Calvert County BJAG Justice Assistance Program to reduce the number of incarcerated individuals.
• Approved and signed a memorandum of agreement with the Maryland Emergency Management Agency for hazard mitigation grants for Calvert County residents for the acquisition and demolition of two homes in the county that are in danger or are repetitive loss properties.
• Approved and signed a memorandum of understanding for hazard mitigation property acquisition with the Maryland Emergency Management Agency.
