It all started with a sketch on a napkin in a hotel room following a few drinks at a bar in Frostproof, Fla.
Competitive shooter and former Navy flight engineer Steve Thomas and former Navy parachute rigger Cindi Thomas were attending a shooting competition in 2015 and decided to doodle some building layouts.
Those sketches officially came to fruition on Aug. 5 in the form of Flat Broke Shooters Range — an 11,000-square-foot, indoor gun range in Lexington Park.
The owners understand that their business is in the heart of a community that was once broken by a high school shooting.
But Steve and Cindi Thomas believe that their public indoor range is a needed, secure environment for the community to practice and learn about firearms.
“We want to provide a safe place for people to come and shoot year round,” Steve Thomas said. But, “it’s Southern Maryland. Just like most places around the country right now, people are running out of places to shoot their gun” safely.
“We have not had that [indoor] option for — it’s been at least 20 years that we have the ability to shoot anywhere indoors around here,” said Southern Maryland resident Bill Kitchens.
The owners of the barn-look-alike range, the Thomases are both members of the United States Practical Shooting Association, which is the largest dynamic shooting organization in the United States. Dynamic or practical shooting competitors maneuver through courses and score as many points as possible with a firearm in the shortest amount of time.
The Thomas’ fully functioning gun range, which cost the couple “a lot” according to Cindi Thomas, has steel ceiling baffles and is lined with ballistic rubber to deflect and catch a bullet in the event of an accidental discharge.
The rest of the facility includes a lounge, retail area, kitchen, an electronic target retrieval system and an instructional classroom.
“We want to step in and help with the education to help stave off the accidental tragedies,” Cindi Thomas said.
Flat Broke Shooters Range is about eight miles away from Great Mills High School, where on March 20, 2018, a student used his father’s 9 mm pistol to kill one student and injure another before turning the pistol on himself and taking his own life.
The St. Mary’s County Planning Commission approved the gun range in March 2017. One year later, their son, a junior at the time, was in Great Mills High School during the shooting, the Thomases said.
He had undergone active shooter training with his father when he was 16.
“Now I’m not saying that every kid out there needs to get active shooting training, but he’s — again — he’s been exposed a little bit more than everybody else,” Steve Thomas said. “And there’s a lot of good that can come from somebody that understands what’s taking place.”
Great Mills High School Principal Jake Heibel said that he has not received any negative feedback on Flat Broke Shooters Range and its proximity to the school.
“No students or parents have had complaints brought to me,” Heibel said. “It’s a little too far away.”
While Flat Broke Shooters Range, which is the only public shooting range in St. Mary’s County according to Cindi Thomas, is approximately 13 minutes away from Great Mills, a private range, Sanner’s Lake Sportsmen’s Club, is roughly 1.3 miles from the school.
Sanner’s was established in the 1950s as a chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America, which promoted outdoor activities for adults and kids, according to Gary Faller, club secretary.
Sanner’s features ranges for pistol, archery and rifle shooting for its members, and welcomes the public to shooting competitions and other special events.
Faller says the club has a maximum of 700 members. Last year the club acquired 130 new members from its 180-person waitlist, and this year the club accepted approximately 110 new members, according to Faller.
Liz Banach, the executive director of Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence, said that the organization has not determined gun ranges as a risk, and instead turns its attention to block or update state legislation.
“Our organization is based on evidence,” Banach said. There is “no compelling evidence that a shooting range puts anyone at risk. [It’s] not somewhere we would allocate attention.”
The range has 10 shooting lanes with technology that allows targets to rotate and be placed at a distance up to 25 feet away. Members and visitors can shoot pistols, rifles and shotguns.
Over the past 10 years, Steve and Cindi Thomas said, they have trained nearly 2,000 people in their garage and backyard, relying on word of mouth for their marketing.