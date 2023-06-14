Prince Frederick resident Jack Woodford modestly describes himself as an “old, old country boy.”
Woodford grew up well north of the big city, in a area of New York state where livelihoods are “mostly farming.”
Life on the farm was what he knew very early in his life.
“Dad was a dairy farmer,” Woodford said. “He had a stroke in 1955 and never fully recovered.”
At age 35, Woodford’s father had a disability that led to the family losing its farm.
Woodford recalled many people helped the family during the difficult days that ensued and much of the aid was rendered anonymously.
For several years, the Woodford family was aided at Christmastime by an organization called “Seneca Santa.” Based in upstate New York and started after World War II, the entity to this day helps the less fortunate experience Christmas.
“I thought about how to repay” those who helped the family, Woodford said. “God has given opportunities.”
His marriage to a Maryland native, Sandra, who he met at his brother’s wedding, brought Woodford to Calvert County during the mid-1970s.
After retiring from Washington Gas in 2012, Woodford became involved with Tree of Angels through Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick.
“Several churches are involved in it now,” he said.
In 2016, Woodford took over leadership of the program, which at its height distributed gifts to approximately 800 children and 350 families.
In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the program received fewer requests for help and the churches involved in Tree of Angels cut back on the number of children they helped.
Making the Christmas aid effort work requires cooperation with the local office of Social Services.
“We really try to plan out the year,” said Patrice Brooks from the Social Services’ Prince Frederick office. “We work in tandem.”
Woodford said the Tree of Angels program “gets busy around the first of October. That’s when the applications from Social Services are received and the recipients are determined by November.”
Brooks noted that last year about 250 families and 500 children benefitted from the local Tree of Angels, numbers she calls “amazing. It’s one of the most enjoyable parts of my job. It honestly is a labor of love for me. It really is a collaborative effort.”
In addition to Tree of Angels, Woodford helms a school backpack supplying and distribution ministry called HeartF.E.L.T. (Feeding Empty Little Tummies). The program is an effort to assist local students who are receiving free or reduced priced meals during the school year avoid food deprivation.
In 2020, Peter Franchot, then the Maryland comptroller, presented Woodford with his office’s 2019 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Calvert County. Due to the pandemic, Woodford received his award in a virtual ceremony.
Franchot commended Woodford for “focusing his time and leadership to stop children from hunger. Jack was motivated by his own experiences. Jack and other volunteers have guided a program to fill backpacks with food children can eat during the weekends and evenings, while also helping to secure such things as Christmas gifts, winter coats and holiday food baskets. ... The group lives up to its motto, ‘You have never really lived until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.’”
“A lot of people think there is not a need,” said Woodford. “I tell them to take their blinders off. There are plenty of homeless here.”
HeartF.E.L.T. gets support from churches, food pantries, the Southern Maryland Food Bank, End Hunger in Calvert County and an undetermined number of volunteers, who pack the bags and deliver to local schools.
Woodford said it’s especially gratifying when youth groups, such as the Girl Scouts, aid the program.
“To me, it’s children helping children,” he said.
Woodford referred to a childhood experience that prayed on his mind for years.
“For many years there was a missing piece of my life,” he said.
That missing piece was an elementary school classmate, Ed Lopresti, who unselfishly shared his lunch with his less fortunate classmate every school day.
Woodford explained that in August 2019, when his 50th high school class reunion was held in New York, Lopresti was there. This gave Woodford the opportunity to thank him personally.
“For me, being able to thank him completed that puzzle,” Woodford said.
Change of the guard needed
Earlier this spring, a Tree of Angels volunteer contacted Southern Maryland News and reported that due to personal health issues, Woodford has let it be known that he is looking to discontinue his leadership role with the program.
Woodford confirmed that as fact, adding that he would be more than willing to work with and mentor anyone who would be interested in assuming the role as coordinator.
“There’s a terrific need, someone who’s organized with a heart for children in need,” Woodford said.
“It’s something that’s necessary in our community,” said Brooks, adding that doing the work Woodford is doing now involves “a lot of planning, a lot of logistics.”
Brooks opined that the next Tree of Angels leader needs Woodford’s “humility, joy, [and] compassion, should be very organized and be able to make and build relationships. He really is a gentle giant.”
Woodford, who is known to many as “Little Jack,” a nickname he was tagged with while working with a church youth group, is ready to train Calvert’s next gentle giant. Gender and physical stature aren’t deal breakers. Woodford can reached at 410-610-4081.
For more about the HeartF.E.L.T. program visit www.heartfeltsomd.com.
