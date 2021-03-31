With no questions or comments, the Calvert County Planning Commission approved an application for site plan review for a proposed three-story medical office building in Prince Frederick.
While there are other medical offices and CalvertHealth Medical Center are in the vicinity, the plan represents a change for the parcel on Stoakley Road. The unanimous approval was granted at the commission’s March 17 meeting.
“The property is currently developed as a residential use that includes a single-family dwelling and accessory buildings,” Christine Finamore, principal planner, stated in a memo to the planning commission. She explained the project is “a redevelopment and change in use.”
Envisioned for the 2-acre tract is a 21,532-square-foot office building to be called Stoakley Pavilion.
According to the application papers, the land is owned by Joan Jackson of Mercersburg, Pa., and the applicant developer is Dr. Faris Hawit of Owings. Hawit is a Prince Frederick-based dermatologist.
The project’s agent is Dan Kelsh of Collinson, Oliff & Associates Inc.
Finamore stated in her memo and presentation that the project was accepted by the county’s technical evaluation group last November and would be subject to review by the Prince Frederick Architectural Review Committee.
The building will have 88 parking spaces, two more than the required number.
Also noted in Finamore’s report is an ongoing review of an administrative variance as part a “forest stand delineation and forest conservation plan,” as the project’s developers have proposed removing nine specimen trees from the tract.
Commission member John Tohhey made the motion to approve the application with the condition that five county government staff recommendations were met.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews