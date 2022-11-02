Two of Calvert’s longtime businesses are under new management and as of Monday both were OK'd to serve drinks.
The Calvert County liquor board unanimously granted beer, wine and liquor, Class B on-sale licenses to City Sliders at West Lawn in North Beach and Lord Calvert Bowling Center on Route 2/4 in Huntingtown.
Brian Yousefi of Washington, D.C., has taken over the West Lawn restaurant now that the founders have retired. Yousefi, who was asked a series of questions under oath by his attorney, Denise M. Bowman, currently owns a highly regarded restaurant in the nation’s capital. He said he would be spending most of his time at the North Beach location as its chef.
Calvert resident William G. Reed Jr. will be the restaurant’s resident agent and manager. Both Yousefi and Reed have been certified in alcohol service training and techniques.
Yousefi stated there will be no changes to the West Lawn layout. The restaurant has a capacity of 135 customers. The new owner is planning to have live entertainment, similar to what was done under the previous ownership.
A soft opening for the new eatery was held but Yousefi confirmed no alcohol was served at that event since a license had not been obtained.
The new owners have received a formal welcome and support for licensing from the municipality’s elected leaders, it was noted.
Luke and Brittany Williamson of Lord Calvert Bowling Center were questioned by Robert Arscott, liquor board chairman. Both conceded they have not received alcohol service certification but have 11 holdover employees who are and they plan to take the certification training themselves.
“That’s probably going to be a bone of contention,” said Arscott of the lack of certifications since state law requires anyone who serves alcoholic beverages to be sanctioned.
The Williamsons, who reside in Huntingtown, said they will be taking over management of the facility sometime in November.
“Don’t let those lapse,” board member Steve Jones advised the couple of the certifications.
Fine levied
The liquor board received “heartfelt apologies” from corporate officials of the Prince Frederick Applebee’s Bar and Grill at its Oct. 31 meeting.
During the panel’s previous meeting no one listed on the restaurant’s liquor license was present to respond to a report by liquor board inspector Mike Stevens, who during a recent routine inspection of the business discovered there were no original liquor sales invoices on file in its office, a state code violation.
The board unanimously levied a $300 fine and a one-day license suspension. That suspension will be held in abeyance for one year, provided there are no further violations.
“None of us want to see a business fail,” Jones told the restaurant’s owners.