New speed camera announced by sheriff's office

Calvert's latest speed camera is near the entrance/exit to The Calverton School.

 CALVERT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

The Calvert County Safety for Students Enforcement Program is in effect year-round with speed cameras placed near certain schools.

The speed cameras will be moved randomly between school zones, according to a release from the Calvert County Sheriff's Office. As a courtesy, the locations of the cameras are posted on the sheriff’s office website and Facebook page.


  

