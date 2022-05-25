Twin Beach librarian Nicole Hurley, left, Calvert Board of Library Trustees President Jeffrey Lewis, Calvert Library Executive Director Carrie Willson, Twin Beach Branch Manager Melissa Gray and branch librarians Karen Skirchak, Heather Malcomson and Sally Anderson dig in as ground is broken in North Beach for the new library. The project is expected to be completed by 2024.
Chesapeake Beach Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney had praise for the winning team Tuesday as he told Calvert’s board of library trustees, “You picked the right location. North Beach rocks.”
Mahoney’s reference was to the rather intense competition between the two bayside municipalities, which vied to be the hometown of a new, state-of-the-art public library. Even after North Beach resubmitted a different location for the facility to the library trustees, the more northern town still won the contest.
Although there was dirt flying around Tuesday, there were mostly handshakes and smiles in North Beach as the long-anticipated construction project officially began. The aforementioned dirt was for ceremonial purposes, as municipal, county and state officials came together for the traditional groundbreaking ceremony.
Constructing the three-story building at Chesapeake Avenue and 5th Street will cost approximately $12.25 million. The contract was awarded to Scheibel Construction of Huntingtown.
State and county funds, plus money raised by the library’s foundation will be used to pay for the project. The town of North Beach also ponied up a more than a couple thousand — $250,000, to be exact — for the planning and design phase.
The design was done by Colimore Architects with the aid of HBM Consultants and a large amount of input from the public.
“It has been a massive team effort,” said North Beach Mayor Mike Benton, who commended former councilwoman Gwen Schiada for “staying on top of the project” even after she submitted her resignation from the panel last year.
“It’s going to be the library of the state,” Benton predicted.
“We are going to have the state-of-the-art library we all deserve,” Mahoney added.
“It will be a source of information and inspiration,” said Carrie Willson, Calvert Library’s executive director.
Jeffrey Lewis, library trustee president, told the gathering at the North Beach Town Hall (the prelude to the groundbreaking was held indoors due to Tuesday’s volatile weather) that the 18,200 square foot structure will be a “new 21st century library” with plenty of meeting room space, a children’s area and plenty of accommodation for technology.
The space is considerably larger than the current Twin Beach branch, which is located in rented space in a Chesapeake Beach commercial building.