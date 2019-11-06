The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse hosted the annual Step By Step 5K race Saturday morning in Solomons. The race began and ended at Calvert Marine Museum. First held in 2001, the race honors the memory of Michael Blackwell, a Broomes Island resident who was killed while jogging. Prior to the 5K, CAASA hosted the Second annual Kids’ Half-Mile Superhero Dash. Children six years and under dressed in superhero costumes. The top runner in the 5K was Justin Wright, 38, with a time of 18:26 minutes. The top female runner was Leanne Powers, who logged a time of 21:39 minutes. Funds raised by the race will help support CAASA programs. At right, Wyatt Curtin is off and running at the CAASA Kids’ Half-Mile Superhero Dash Saturday at the Calvert Marine Museum.
STAFF PHOTOS BY MARTY MADDEN