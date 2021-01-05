A state law banning polystyrene food packaging that was passed in 2019 and went into effect last fall will need to be enforced locally, Calvert County government officials reported last month.
A trademarked brand of expanded polystyrene is Styrofoam, and the product has often been the target of environmentalists, who cite the fact it is non-biodegradable.
Maryland is the first state in the union to ban expanded polystyrene. Maryland’s statute only affects food-related uses of expanded polystyrene.
In a memo to the Calvert commissioners, Julie Paluda, deputy director of county government’s enterprise funds, stated the Maryland Department of the Environment is conducting “outreach” related to the expanded polystyrene ban. “Each county decides how to conduct enforcement, whether using health inspectors who already visit food service businesses regularly or the county department of environment," she said.
Paluda added, “MDE may grant a food service business or school a waiver from the law for a period of up to one year if MDE determines that compliance causes undue hardship. As of October 2020, MDE received 54 requests for waivers or extensions since the ‘foam ban’ was signed into law but has not granted any of them.”
During her presentation at the commissioners’ Dec. 15 meeting, Paluda noted that “counties may impose penalties up to $250 for violators after a written notice, giving an opportunity to correct the violation.”
According to data in Paluda’s presentation, Calvert County has over 300 food service facilities. The Calvert County Health Department handles restaurant inspections including those in the municipalities.
“I am not looking to impose any fines,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who described 2020 as “the worst year in the history of restaurants.”
Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) said “drafting an ordinance is the next logical step.”
Kerry Dull, the county’s public works director, suggested a strategy for assessing the impact of an expanded polystyrene ban in Calvert.
“We should measure to see if we’re compliant,” Dull said.
Hutchins opined that with the statewide ban in effect, it is possible that vendors providing polystyrene products to Maryland food services and restaurants may have stopped distribution of such supplies.
The commissioners directed staff to provide outreach of the new law through the local health department, county government’s departments of communications and media relations, economic development department and the division of solid waste.
Health department inspectors will conduct a non-compliance survey among Calvert’s food services.
If warranted, the county will issue a “remediation” letter to non-compliant services within 30 days of inspection.
The board will weigh the data before an ordinance would be drafted.