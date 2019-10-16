The monthly meeting of the North Beach Town Council Thursday evening was preceded by a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the town code.
The ordinance to amend the code would allow the town to exercise authority granted by the state in its land-use article “to enter into development rights and responsibilities agreements and to act as the public principal.”
North Beach Mayor Mike Benton stated the modification was “just paperwork” and a house-cleaning measure that was “not about a specific project. The town’s planning commission held a public hearing on the proposal in late September and “having received public comment, recommended adoption of the proposed amendment,” the draft ordinance noted.
In a section citing the amendment’s purpose, the modification “is to provide an additional technique for land development that is consistent with the [town’s] comprehensive plan and is authorized by the Land Use Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.” This amended portion of the town code would “provide certainty and stability to developers, whose projects may take to complete while allowing the town to negotiate enhanced public benefits.”
The amendment indicates the mayor and council may exercise authority outlined in the state’s annotated code, and “any person have legal or equitable interest in real property in the Town of North Beach may petition the mayor and town council to enter into an agreement.”
Town attorney Elissa Levan conceded the ordinance benefits developers but added, “the town won’t change the underlying zoning law.”
The ordinance was formally introduced and is expected to be voted on at the November town council meeting.
Benton also announced that starting soon, there will be “an anti-bullying campaign in town.
We have a few kids doing dumb things,” he said.
The mayor said town representatives will be working with three area schools — Windy Hill Elementary, Windy Hill Middle and Beach Elementary — on the campaign.
In addition, the mayor also announced a “parking study group” will be put together and hold a work session. The group will initially study data that is being gathered.
The initiative is in response to concerns expressed by local residents about visitors using the private parking spaces in the residential areas of town without having permission.
