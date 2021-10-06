When learning of Jane Hagen’s passing on Oct. 1, Mark Frazer, former mayor, wrote, “North Beach has lost one of its finest citizens.”
In her obituary posted on the Rausch Funeral Home website, her children wrote that she died “peacefully in her sleep.” Hagen was 80.
According to North Beach officials, Hagen served as councilwoman from 2006 to 2010 and returned to the council in 2016 after being appointed to fill a vacant seat. She and five others ran unopposed for council in 2018.
“She was an amazing team player,” Mayor Mike Benton told Southern Maryland News. “She set the bar high for us. North Beach was first in all the conversations. She served up to the moment she passed.”
Hagen, a native of Washington state, moved to North Beach in 1999, a few years after Jim Hagen, her husband of 32 years, passed away. The couple raised four children. Early in her life Jane Hagen had worked as a medical assistant.
In addition to serving on the council, she was also a member of the North Beach House and Garden Club, Bayside History Museum and the Bay Community Health board of directors.
Benton said the town’s greenery and many plantings will serve as a living tribute to Hagen, who the mayor said was always involved in “anything environmental. She was a steward of recycling.” Hagen also served on the town’s environmental advisory committee.
“She was an outstanding community leader,” Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) stated during the board’s Tuesday meeting.
A celebration of Hagen’s life was held Monday at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings. At a later date, Hagen will be buried beside her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.