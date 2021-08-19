A resolution to extend a six-month moratorium on the processing of business license applications in North Beach an additional 90 days was unanimously approved Aug. 12 by the town council.
The resolution notes the work of the town planning commission “has not yet been completed and will require approximately 90 days of additional time.”
The moratorium was mandated, according to the resolution, after the mayor and council “determined that a comprehensive assessment of the town’s business licensing scheme is desirable” in order to ensure that it is “fairly and equitable applied and to determine whether there is need for the appointment of a committee on licenses.”
Rick Crump, town zoning administrator, told the council that since the moratorium was implemented, “only food trucks have applied” for a business license.
It was noted in the resolution that the town code’s chapter on licensing “is intended, among other things, to promote the health, safety and general welfare of the public, to facilitate the development of a business community that is stable and attractive, and increases the prosperity of the town and to preserve the character of the town by preventing harmful effects of shoddy business practices and/or disorderly or unkempt premises.”
New council member appointed unanimously
Town resident Lauren Kabler received the unanimous support of the five incumbent council members to join them and to fill the vacancy created in May when veteran member Gwen Schiada resigned. Kabler was one of five candidates interviewed during the council’s June meeting.
After council’s vote, Mayor Mike Benton virtually swore in Kabler.
Kabler is a member of the town’s stormwater and flood mitigation management advisory committee, which was formed in September 2019.
“She’s really dedicated, hardworking,” said Don Bowen, the town’s public works director, who has worked with Kabler and the advisory committee.
During his monthly report, Bowen stated the Maryland Department of Natural Resources was to hold a meeting regarding phase two of a stormwater grant for the committee’s work.
Grant funding totaling up to $95,000 has been appropriated in fiscal 2022 for the North Beach flooding project from the Maryland Department of the Environment.
Bowen stated two engineering firms will be working with town staff to make sure a flood mitigation project on 5th Street meets state grant requirements.
Town residents continue using beach this summer
During the fiscal 2022 budget process, Benton recommended significant hikes in beach fees for non-Calvert residents. His reason for the higher fees was to create room for town residents and guests, who are not charged to use the beach.
While the waterfront reports for Memorial Day weekend to the end of July indicate out-of-towners are still significantly outnumbering locals, Benton declared the data showed the strategy is working.
“The resident count is up,” the mayor said.
Over 1,760 town residents and guests have used the beach during this summer. The revenues from out-of-county residents accessing the beach total over $270,000 at the end of July.
Calvert County residents living outside the North Beach limits have ponied up a combined $11,244 during the current beach season.
