Ducks swimming in the bay

On water or on land, waterfowl, like the ducks pictured here swimming in the Chesapeake Bay, are a familiar sight in North Beach and other Southern Maryland locations.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

When they aren’t swimming in the Chesapeake Bay or adjacent waterways, the ducks that live in the North Beach area are quite ubiquitous on land.

Recently, town officials issued a duck-related advisory, noting “there has been an increase in duck activity around town. This is the time of year that Mallard ducks breed and nest near the Chesapeake Bay. Nests are built on high ground near water. The female will lay eight to 10 eggs that typically hatch in 28 days.”


