When they aren’t swimming in the Chesapeake Bay or adjacent waterways, the ducks that live in the North Beach area are quite ubiquitous on land.
Recently, town officials issued a duck-related advisory, noting “there has been an increase in duck activity around town. This is the time of year that Mallard ducks breed and nest near the Chesapeake Bay. Nests are built on high ground near water. The female will lay eight to 10 eggs that typically hatch in 28 days.”
Motorists traveling through North Beach are asked to proceed with caution.
“Keep your eyes out for ducks that may be crossing the roads,” town officials advise.
Additionally, residents and visitors are reminded not to feed the ducks, as feeding the bird “people food” can lead to serious problems, including malnutrition, overcrowding, pollution, pest attraction and loss of the duck’s natural fear of humans.
On the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ website, it’s noted that “supplemental food sources do not contribute to a wildlife population’s well-being. Wild animals need varied, natural foods as a part of their normal diet. Their digestive systems are adapted to extract energy from a variety of foods available throughout the seasons. Though wildlife may accept handouts from people, they will likely not get the balanced diet they need for good health."
According to DNR, high-calorie diets can negatively impact wing development in waterfowl, causing a deformation known as "angel wing.”