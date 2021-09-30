A third hearing was the charm as the operators of two Calvert County restaurants have completed the liquor license transfer process. Completion of the process occurred at the county liquor board’s Sept. 23 meeting.
Alfredo Murilla now holds the Class B on sale beer, wine and liquor license for Mexico North Beach, owned by Plaza Mexico of North Beach Inc.
Benny Ayala had previously been the restaurant’s largest shareholder but also owns 40% of Mexico Restaurant in Huntingtown. That arrangement is prohibited by Calvert’s liquor laws.
“We’re here basically to clean up,” said attorney Cal Steuart, who represented both Murilla and Ayala at the hearing.
Liquor board attorney Dave Weigel declared the paperwork in order. The board then voted to approve the transfer.
In another matter, the board levied a $100 fine against Fastop for an admitted violation to Calvert’s training intervention procedures/techniques of alcohol management regulations.
Johnny Gott, whose company owns and operates Fastop, conceded an employee at the Solomons location had not renewed their certification.
“We dropped the ball,” said Gott, who added that since the violation came to light, two more employees had been recertified.
“All hands were on deck as we got this,” Gott stated. He blamed the lapse on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, which has made attending TIPS/TAMS recertification classes problematic.
“You’ve taken full ownership of this,” said board member Steve Jones. “This has been ongoing with the coronavirus.”
Jones recommended the fine be held in abeyance for one year, provided there are no other liquor law violations during that time period.
Calvert’s TIPS/TAMS regulations were mandated to ensure responsible alcohol service and sales by license holders and their employees.