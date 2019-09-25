In what North Beach Mayor Mike Benton is calling “a major win for the town,” a memorandum of agreement has been reached regarding the new Twin Beaches Library.
The agreement between the North Beach Town Council and the Calvert County commissioners was unanimously approved by the council Thursday evening.
During a brief, special meeting, the council voted unanimously to give Benton authorization to sign the MOA.
The pact states the town will provide sufficient land on which to construct a two-story library facility.
That tract is located at Bay Avenue and 5th Street. The town will be responsible for providing utilities to the facility as well as parking, maintenance of the parking areas, sidewalks, parking area lighting not connected to the structure, stormwater structures and the grounds.
The latter includes landscaping, mowing and trimming plus snow and ice removal. The town also must provide potable water, sewer, trash and recycling services to the facility.
The county agrees to “provide funding for design, architectural, engineering and construction of the new library with input from the town in consideration of the town’s design standards subject to sufficient appropriations.”
The town is obligated to provide $250,000 in community legacy grant funding for the architectural and engineering phase of the project.
“This has been a long time in coming,” Benton told the council. “We still have a long way to go.”
Construction of the new library, which is estimated to cost nearly $8 million, is currently expected to begin in FY2021 with completion anticipated the following year.
Benton said selecting an architect for the project and a feasibility study by the county may occur now that the MOA has been approved.
“North Beach has input on the design,” Benton said.
According to Calvert County Government’s Department of General Services Director V. Wilson Freeland, the commissioners need to sign off on the MOA and will consider the issue in early October. Freeland told The Calvert Recorder that a feasibility study will then begin. “We have existing an existing contract” with consultants who will conduct the study. Freeland estimated the study would take about 60 days to complete. General Services will be working with the department of community resources in moving the library project forward. “We will be the coordinating department and will be working with all the stakeholders,” said Freeland.
According to Calvert County government’s last capital improvements plan, $8.165 million is budgeted for the Twin Beaches Library project over four fiscal years.
The Town of North Beach emerged as the location favored by the Calvert County Board of Library Trustees over a tract proposed by the Town of Chesapeake Beach. The towns submitted their proposals in August 2017. Last May the county commissioners approved the trustees’ recommended site at Third Street and Chesapeake Avenue. However, the deal North Beach had with that parcel’s landowner fell through, restarting the process. North Beach prevailed a second time when it submitted the Bay Avenue and Fifth Street location.
