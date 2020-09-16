In anticipation of a busy executive session, the North Beach Town Council last week moved briskly through its September meeting agenda.
Don Bowen, the town’s director of public works, gave a brief overview of two projects seen as key steps in mitigating the town’s vexing flooding problems. The issue reappeared recently when Tropical Storm Isiais clobbered the Southern Maryland region.
Bowen provided a summary, with pictures, of a contractor’s work on cleaning a large storm drain pipe from the beach outfall to the intersection of 5th Street and Chesapeake Avenue.
“There was approximately 24 inches of silt and debris laying in the bottom third of the pipe,” Bowen stated in his Sept. 8 report. “To date, [workers] have removed 185 tons of debris from the pipe. The project has been affected by all of the rainfall in August.”
Bowen indicated the project work by Chesapeake Environmental Services was expected to be done by week’s end.
“It should definitely improve the flow,” said Bowen, who added that cleaning out the pipe once every five years would be a good strategy.
“It’s up to our budget,” Bowen said.
As of Sept. 11, the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration commenced work on a $6.3 million reconstruction of Route 261 that it affirms will reduce flooding to the roadway in North Beach.
In an SHA press release, transportation officials stated that preliminary work was “underway, with crews improving the roadway between 8th Street in Calvert County and Beach Avenue in Anne Arundel County.”
The project involves a detour, which will last approximately 20 weeks and will direct motorists to Route 261 (Bay Avenue/Walnut Avenue/Friendship Road), Route 2 (Solomons Island Road) and Route 260 (Chesapeake Beach Road).
According to the SHA release, the agency “coordinated with emergency responders of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to ensure available response for area residents. Emergency response will be stationed at a designated location to be available to respond.
Rustler Construction of Upper Marlboro is performing the work. The project includes a new, wider bridge elevated approximately two feet higher than the current roadway, replacement of culverts and inlets and new sidewalks between 8th Street and 9th Street that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Census wraps up soon
Lee Osberry of the U.S. Census Bureau addressed the mayor and council during the virtual meeting. Osberry commended officials for the Town of North Beach’s 66.7% response rate in 2020, a rate that “was better than 2010.”
While Mayor Mike Benton indicated he was pleased with the effort, he lamented that nearby Chesapeake Beach had a response rate of 75.1%. It means Benton owes Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney two dozen tacos, he said.