A plan to get a major road in North Beach above tidal flooding is moving slowly, with construction expected to start after Labor Day 2020.
A July 3 message to citizens from town officials conveyed the challenges the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State High Administration through a letter the state agency recently sent regarding the project on Route 261 between 9th Street and the Anne Arundel County line. The state’s letter noted a public meeting scheduled in late May regarding the project was cancelled to allow engineers “more time to study alternatives to address constructibility issues that arose after the meeting was originally scheduled. The constructibility issues include utility relocations, embankment settlement and site constraints. These issues will have an impact on the road closure duration. We now anticipate a road closure of up to 20 weeks, but we are working to reduce that as much as possible. Our construction is expected to begin after Labor Day in 2020, to avoid any road closure during the summer season.”
In his monthly report, submitted at the North Beach Town Council’s monthly meeting last Thursday, town engineer Paul B. Woodburn stated a proposed detour route to be used while the project’s construction is underway “is finalized and will require the closure of Route 261 during construction.”
During the meeting, the council voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Mike Benton to sign a temporary easement for the project.
Utility relocations will also be needed for the project site work can commence. In their July 3 statement, SHA officials told town leaders, “we will coordinate with the utility companies closely and work with them to convey their construction schedule to the public when it is available. We expect to schedule a public meeting for this project later this summer.”
Zip Trip discussed
The live broadcast from North Beach by WTTG-TV (Channel 5) in Washington on Friday, July 5, was hailed by town officials. “The Zip Trip was a huge success and we have received much positive feedback from the Fox 5 anchors, town businesses, nonprofit groups, people in attendance and commenters on social media,” stated town marketing and PR coordinator Dawn Richardson.
Benton noted that although some groups and individuals were disappointed they didn’t get any face time during the broadcast, the town could only work with the TV station, not micromanage it. “We are just the palette for the picture they want to paint,” said Benton.
“During the Zip Trip, four news anchors broadcast live from the boardwalk and other areas around town,” a town government summary emailed to local residents stated. Town residents and businesses, nonprofit groups, local sports teams, North Beach Volunteer Fire Department and many more were showcased on the Zip Trip.” Channel 5 conducts the Friday broadcast on location in a different Washington, DC area community between Memorial Day and Labor Day. North Beach Zip Trip segments may be viewed on the town’s website.
Another television station, a Fox affiliate in Cleveland, recently visited North Beach, conducting on-camera interviews over the course of three days. That segment may also be viewed on the town’s website.
