As teenagers cope with the pressures of school a group of Northern High rising seniors might have a strategy that aims to provide help to their troubled peers.
A presentation of the plan calling for the establishment of a student advocacy board was presented to the Calvert school board on Aug. 10.
The student presenters — Paige Plater, Samantha Rhodes and Riley O’Leary — explained the idea was part of a project for their Advanced Placement Psychology class.
Rhodes said the group had considered recommending a “mental health liaison” as a solution but they realized there exists “a negative stigma of going to the guidance office for help. A number of students just were uncomfortable.”
Instead, the student advocacy board would give interested students a chance to participate in peer support. The panel would be selected by administrators.
Members of the advocacy board would be tasked with creating a form for students to fill out and submit. That form would be available throughout the school year.
Plater said the focus would be to build a rapport between administration and students, give the students a place for advocacy and address all aspects “of student well-being.”
In addressing those aspects, such as safety and mental health, Plater affirmed the advocacy board would not be delving into a student’s isolated issues but those issues that impact the student population as a whole. Students who experience personal issues would be given contact information for various resources.
Plater stated the strategy has been tested when during the previous semester “a diverse group of students” met with then-principal Stephen Williams to discuss the dress code.
“It really was a two-way street,” Plater said. “The important thing is we felt heard.”
Lisa Grenis, school board member, commended the students for being “proactive problem solvers” and asked who would have access to the forms filled out by students.
O’Leary said in addition to the advocacy board members, the guidance office and administrators would be allowed to access the forms.
“I think it’s super-important to begin to normalize, to talk about things that may affect you,” board member Jana Post said. “Being a teenager is not easy.”
Post asked the presenters, “At what point do parents get to intersect?”
Plater stated that as initiatives are implemented, it is hoped that advocacy board members could reach out to parents.
“You have the answers. We just need to listen to you,” board member Antoine White told the presenters.
Board member Dawn Balinski asked the students if the advocacy board is one that could be established at the county’s other three high schools.
“Our hope would be that we could pilot it at Northern High School,” Plater said.
“I absolutely adore this idea,” said Jordan Hayes, student school board member and a student at Patuxent High.
Balinski asked the student presenters to keep Hayes in the loop regarding the implementation of the plan at Northern.
School board president Inez Claggett also praised the plan and asked Superintendent Andraé Townsel and his staff to work with the students in making it happen.
Superintendent calls for involvement
Townsel repeated a call he made at a recent joint meeting of the school board and the county commissioners for all citizens to get involved in the system’s strategic plan update. The process will occur over the next five months.
“We’ll be completely locked in,” to the plan update process, Townsel said, adding that during September school officials will be hosting discussions with 22 focus groups and two community forums. “I ask that everybody be completely engaged in the strategic planning process as we design what the next three to five years look like in Calvert County Public Schools.”
Townsel also reminded parents, students, teachers and staff that Aug. 28 is the start of the new school year. Prior to that, on Aug. 25, orientation for sixth and ninth grade students will be held.
