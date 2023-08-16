Northern High students

Paige Plater, left, Riley O'Leary and Samantha Rhodes present plans to establish a student advocacy board at Northern High School.

 SCREENSHOT BY MARTY MADDEN

As teenagers cope with the pressures of school a group of Northern High rising seniors might have a strategy that aims to provide help to their troubled peers.

A presentation of the plan calling for the establishment of a student advocacy board was presented to the Calvert school board on Aug. 10.


  

