Jayla Jimenex, left, Alyssa Collins and Sydney Cooksey play students at a boarding school in Ghana during the 1980s in the Northern High production of "School Girls, the African 'Mean Girls' Play" on Feb. 11. The all-female cast was directed by Rachel Sparks.
Alyssa Collins, left, Sydney Cooksey and Mirakohl Coates were part of the cast of Northern High's Feb. 11 presentation of "School Girls, the African 'Mean Girls' Play." The performance was held at the Mary Harrison Center.
Mirakohl Coates, left, Sydney Cooksey and Layla Oppong in a scene from North High's production of "School Girls, the African 'Mean Girls' Play" on Feb. 11. The production, presented at the Mary Harrison Center, was directed by Rachel Sparks.
Jayla Jimenex, left, Alyssa Collins and Sydney Cooksey play students at a boarding school in Ghana during the 1980s in the Northern High production of "School Girls, the African 'Mean Girls' Play" on Feb. 11. The all-female cast was directed by Rachel Sparks.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Alyssa Collins, left, Sydney Cooksey and Mirakohl Coates were part of the cast of Northern High's Feb. 11 presentation of "School Girls, the African 'Mean Girls' Play." The performance was held at the Mary Harrison Center.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Mirakohl Coates, left, Sydney Cooksey and Layla Oppong in a scene from North High's production of "School Girls, the African 'Mean Girls' Play" on Feb. 11. The production, presented at the Mary Harrison Center, was directed by Rachel Sparks.
On Friday, Feb. 11, Northern High School students presented the one-act drama-comedy "School Girls, the African 'Mean Girls' Play." The play was written by Jocelyn Bioh. The story is set at a young women's boarding school in Ghana during the late-1980s. The NHS production, presented at the Mary Harrison Center, was directed by Rachel Sparks.