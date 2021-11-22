On Nov. 17 both Exelon and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced the federal entity has approved the company’s plan to separate into two companies in the first quarter of 2022.
According to an Exelon press release, “Exelon will separate into two companies, Exelon and Constellation. Exelon will separate its transmission and distribution utility business (Exelon) and its retail energy and competitive power generation business (Constellation).
The latter entity includes the nation’s largest fleet of nuclear power plants. That includes Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Lusby.
A press release from the NRC stated the licenses for “23 operating and five decommissioning reactors, and their associated independent spent fuel storage installations” will be transferred from Exelon Corporation “to a new company as part of a corporate restructuring.”
“Each of these companies will emerge as industry leaders with the financial and strategic independence to focus on best serving their respective customers and communities,” Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon, stated in the press release. “With approval from the NRC, we remain on track to complete our separation in the first quarter of next year and position both these companies for longterm success.”
Final approval of the transaction must be granted by Exelon’s board of directors, company officials reported.
“While the structure of our business is changing, our commitment to safety, reliability and the communities we serve will not,” said Calvert Cliffs Regional Communications Manager Janna Jackson. “We anticipate no significant change to our local generation facilities, their operations workforce or our ongoing commitment to safety, reliability and operational excellence.”
Calvert Cliffs has over 700 employees, making it Calvert County’s fourth largest employer.