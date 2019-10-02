Nuclear power plants across the country are retiring prematurely due to falling profit margins, as the nuclear industry is unable to compete with the low cost of natural gas.
On Sept. 20, Exelon Generation powered down its last nuclear reactor at the Three Mile Island Nuclear Plant in Pennsylvania, citing the lack of state subsidies recognizing that nuclear power is carbon-free.
The company also retired its Oyster Creek Generating Station in September 2018.
Exelon cited in a news release that the closure was required and part of an agreement with the state of New Jersey to end operations 10 years shy of its licensure to avoid installing cooling towers.
“Calvert Cliffs is facing the same economic headwinds as other nuclear plants across the country.
However, there is currently no plan to close the station prematurely,” plant communications manager Janna Jackson wrote in an email to The Calvert Recorder.
Exelon is not the only company plagued by the closures. Matt Crozat, senior director for policy development at the National Energy Institute said nuclear power plants nationwide are finding it increasingly difficult to operate due to two major factors.
“We are seeing a flood of cheap natural gas being used to generate electricity, and nuclear plants are being faced with competition from fracked natural gas,” Crozat said in an interview with The Calvert Recorder.
The other factor is that federal and state policies do not acknowledge nuclear energy as a safe and reliable source that is free of carbon emissions, nor do they offer incentives to help the industry thrive.
“They are competing against wind and solar that are receiving credits for being carbon-free,” Crozat said, noting the nuclear industry is not eligible by law to receive such incentives in most states.
Crozat points to New York, Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey and Ohio for crafting legislation to recognize and provide incentives to help maintain their existing carbon-free nuclear plants.
Maryland has not passed such legislation. However, Jackson said Exelon applauds Gov. Larry Hogan’s Clean and Renewable Energy Standard (CARES) proposal to achieve 100% clean energy by 2040.
Exelon boasts being Maryland’s largest clean energy resource, producing 34% of the state’s generation and approximately 80% of its carbon-free energy.
Jackson said the plant is the foundation to achieving Maryland’s clean energy and carbon reduction goals in the most cost-effective and efficient manner.
Mark Cooper, a senior research fellow for economic analysis at Vermont Law School’s Institute for Energy and the Environment, authored a study on the aging nuclear fleet in 2013 titled “Renaissance in Reverse,” based on a Wall Street analysis of 11 risk factors for closure. In his study, Cooper identified Calvert Cliffs, along with 38 other plants, as having four or more of the 11 risk factors.
Cooper’s study examines the economic vitality of the industry to include costs to upgrade an aging fleet, excessive costs of repairs, costs comparison to energy alternatives, environmental concerns, as well as safety and reliability factors.
“Aging reactors get to be very expensive to run,” Cooper said in an interview with the Recorder. “It simply is not economical.”
Cooper pointed out that over the past decades, the country has developed alternative sources and that wind and solar are now competing with gas.
“Let the economics decide — if you don’t get in the way the entire fleet will be retired by 2050,” Cooper said, noting that by that year every reactor will have to get replaced.
“You will meet our need with solar, wind and active management of supply and demand on the grid.”
According to U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission spokesperson Neil Sheehan, over the last six years, eight nuclear plants have closed to include Three Mile Island and Oyster Creek.
Duke Energy’s Crystal River nuclear plant in Florida closed February 2013.
Dominion Resource’s Kewaunee power station in Wisconsin closed in May 2013. Southern California Edison’s San Onofre nuclear generating units 2 and 3 in California closed in June 2013.
San Onofre unit 1 was decommissioned in 1992.
Omaha Public Power District’s Fort Calhoun nuclear generating station in Nebraska closed October 2016.
Exelon Nuclear operated the plant for OPPD.
Entergy Nuclear Operations’ Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vermont closed in 2014, and its Pilgrim nuclear power station in Massachusetts closed in May 2019.
“You’ll see that the high point was 112 operating power reactors in the U.S. in 1990,” Sheehan reported. “The total number of operating reactors in the U.S. stands at 96.”
Sheehan confirmed that eight more plants will permanently cease operations between 2020 and 2025.
Entergy’s Indian Point Nuclear generating unit 2 in New York is scheduled to close in April 2020. Unit 1 closed in 1974. Unit 3 is scheduled to close in April 2021.
Entergy is also closing its Palisades nuclear plant in Michigan in the spring of 2022. The plant is licensed to operate until 2031.
In November 2024, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will close its Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant unit 1 and then unit 2 in August 2025 when their licenses are set to expire.
The reactors are located in California.
Just announced this summer is the 2020 closure of Next Era Energy’s Duane Arnold Energy Center in Iowa.
Its operating license expires in 2034.
First-Energy’s Nuclear Operating Company’s Beaver Valley power station unit 1 and 2 in Pennsylvania are scheduled to close in May and October 2021, respectively. The plants are licensed to operate to 2036 and 2047, respectively.
FirstEnergy’s Davis-Besse nuclear power plant in Ohio was scheduled to close in May 2020. The plant is licensed to operate until 2037. FirstEnergy’s Perry Nuclear Power Plant in Ohio was scheduled to close in May 2021.
The plant is licensed to operate until 2026.
The state of Ohio passed legislation to provides subsidies to keep the two plants operational.
“We have seen plants preserved in states where they have enacted legislation that recognized it as a carbon-free energy source,” Crozat said.
Sheehan said the decision to close a nuclear power plant is made by the owner and does not require advance notice to NRC nor NRC approval.
The owner does have to provide NRC with a post-shutdown decommissioning activities report, a roadmap as to how the decommissioning of the plant will be carried out.
“We do not need to approve that plan, but we will review to ensure its adequacy and consistency with federal requirements,” Sheehan explained.
“Nuclear plants are usually the economic engines of their communities, and when they close hundreds of jobs are lost,” Crozat said, noting they are normally in places that are not urban centers.
Since 1973, with its first tax payment of $75,812, Calvert Cliffs nuclear power plant has been a “solid base” for Calvert County, as it pays the county three different kinds of taxes: personal property, real property and public utility tax, according to Finance and Budget Director Tim Hayden.
“Due to electricity deregulation, the power [generation] plant is taxed as personal property and not a public utility. Both have the same tax rate of $2.23 per $100 of assessed value. When deregulation took place, the county entered a Payment in Lieu of Tax (PILOT) agreement with CCNPP where we are paid $19,646,574 each year for the personal property piece. This agreement ends in FY 23,” Hayden explained in an email.
Hayden estimates now the real property tax portion for the land and buildings is roughly $3.1 million annually and the public utility portion, for the power lines, is nearly $1.1 million each year.
“We receive about $24 million annually,” Hayden said, noting the general fund revenues that help pay for schools, public safety, roads, parks and more.
County Communications and Media Relations Director Linda Vassallo, who was the former director of economic development, said “the nuclear power plant is a vital driver of the local and state economy. Employing more than 800 people, the facility contributes millions of dollars of revenue into the county’s tax base. We are fortunate to have such a strong business entity in the community.”
The current operating license for Calvert Cliffs’ unit 1 is not set to expire until July 2034 and unit 2 in August of 2036.
However, industry trends and NRC’s recent approval of Exelon’s request to relocate its emergency operations function t from Barstow to Coatesville, Pa. may cause some to be concerned about the longevity of the plant’s infusion to the county’s commercial tax base.
Jackson said the plant “looks forward to working with all stakeholders so that Calvert Cliffs can continue providing zero-emissions energy; supporting thousands of good-paying jobs and economic activity, and keeping energy affordable and reliable long into the future.”
