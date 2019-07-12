Calvert County’s Office on Aging won three first-place awards for quality programming for county seniors at the Maryland Association of Senior Centers’ annual meeting held last month in Annapolis. The Office on Aging manages three senior centers: North Beach Senior Center, Calvert Pines Senior Center and Southern Pines Senior Center.
The centers provide programs and services to more than 3,000 seniors annually.
“Our goal at the Office on Aging is to reach out to as many seniors in our community as possible to combat isolation,” Calvert County Government of Aging Services division chief Susan Justice said. Isolation “can impact their physical and mental health.”
Justice is responsible for all Office on Aging programs and services, and also serves as the AAA (Area Agency on Aging) Director for Calvert County with the federal and state government.
Under the category of Nutrition and Health Promotions, the office won first place for its “Grief and Loss Support” program at Southern Pines Senior Center.
“Grief and loss are not just losing a loved one. Loss comes in a variety of forms — loss of independence, loss of housing from moving,” said Melinda Gaines, program specialist for Southern Pines Senior Center.
The program is a partnership with Calvert Hospice and is offered twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 1 p.m.
Calvert Hospice Chaplain Ruth Dixon and a team of volunteers alternate weeks to provide seniors with tools and strategies to deal with loss. Gaines said the program was put in place to build support for seniors so they would not fall into isolation and depression. She said those who have a support group to lean on are less likely to fall into isolation. North Beach Senior Center won two first-place awards for its “Let’s Move” program in the fitness category and “Change Challenge” in the fundraising category.
Three times a week at the center, different exercises, from hand exercises for those with arthritis to leg lifts for those who cannot stand, are taught in the dining room in “Let’s Move.”
Through the strategic placement of multiple buckets throughout the center, the “Change Challenge” gave various groups, an opportunity to donate their pennies while getting their exercise in.
The collected funds went to the nonprofit North Beach Senior Council, which could then use the money for fitness equipment, supplies for the nutrition program or to purchase a television.
“Only for things that benefit the seniors,” Justice said.
Calvert Pines Senior Center received an honorable mention at the annual awards for its Mother’s Day purse sale. Justice said Calvert Pines started the annual event years ago that puts the handbags up for sale, at reduced prices, from donations they receive of new and gently used designer purses. She said it has been very successful.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey 60-plus data for 2012-2016, the county’s senior population is at roughly 20,425.
However, Justice said the county provides programming at the three centers for those 50 and older. At each center, the Office on Aging also provides an aging and disability resource, or MAP (Maryland Access Point).
“It connects people with housing, assistance with prescription, any type of question they may have. The Social Services MAP staff works to connect [seniors] to resources,” Justice said, noting there are MAP coordinators at each center throughout the week. The office also partners with the Calvert County Health Department to provide mental health professionals on certain days of the week at certain centers.
Justice said the Office on Aging provides a broad range of programs and services to improve or maintain seniors’ quality of life and acknowledges “to be successful in serving the needs of seniors, we do partner with other organizations.”
