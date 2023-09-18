Following up on the joint meeting of July 31, the Calvert County Board of Education last week discussed a letter, submitted and signed Aug. 8 by all five county commissioners, that essentially orders an audit of the school system.

The commissioners’ short missive states, “We have reviewed the discussion and arrived at a scope of work and task list we propose for this performance audit.”


  

