Following up on the joint meeting of July 31, the Calvert County Board of Education last week discussed a letter, submitted and signed Aug. 8 by all five county commissioners, that essentially orders an audit of the school system.
The commissioners’ short missive states, “We have reviewed the discussion and arrived at a scope of work and task list we propose for this performance audit.”
The tasks proposed by the commissioners are to “evaluate and provide an internal control review and assessment identifying potential internal control deficiencies and recommendations for correcting those deficiencies, and identify and provide any potential efficiencies or procedures that would lead to cost savings in all direct procurements.”
The commissioners added that they were seeking a “joint commitment to increased accountability and transparency” plus “endeavoring to improve efficiencies that do not impede the success of our students.”
At the July joint meeting, the commissioners promised the funds to pay for any evaluations would come from their coffers, a pledge that was reaffirmed in the Aug. 8 letter.
School board member Dawn Balinski at the school board's Sept. 14 meeting opined that what the commissioners were proposing was “pretty broad,” adding that an internal control review “is not an audit.”
Balinski described the commissioners’ second proposed task as “more doable,” adding “perhaps we could include the county government.”
Board member Lisa Grenis, who in February had proposed a “highly qualified certified public accountant” be contracted to do a “best-cost analysis” of the school system, affirmed throughout the discussion that with over half of the commissioners’ annual operating budget allocated to the school system, the task list did not represent an overreach.
Grenis also voiced opposition to insisting county government’s procurement process be evaluated for efficiencies.
“The county commissioners don’t answer to us,” Grenis said. “I think we should stay in our own lane.”
“I think that conversation could go both ways,” Inez Claggett, board president, responded, adding that the commissioners have a responsibility to fund the school system.
“It’s our job to do this,” board member Antoine White said of the budgeting of funds allocated. “I just want to know what they [commissioners] are looking for.”
Edmund J. O’Meally, an education attorney, advised the Calvert school board that a follow-up discussion between the two panels should occur before they sign off on the commissioners’ task list.
“Getting clarification from the commissioners could do a world of good,” O’Meally said. The attorney explained the commissioners will have to advertise a request for proposal in hiring a consultant.
“What are you bidding on?” he asked.
While Grenis and board member Jana Post seemed supportive of asking for clarification on what is being proposed, they did not support a stipulation that county government also have the performance of its own procurement system examined.
A motion to request the commissioners clarify the first proposed task and include county government in the second passed on a 3-2 vote.