The golfers won’t be the only ones who will be busy at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course this spring and summer, as work crews continue to make enhancements to the Lusby course.
A huge construction project is looming in the fall as the course’s much anticipated $3.8 million clubhouse is planned.
The project is “on track for a September groundbreaking,” stated Robin Jackson, parks and recreation’s special facilities division chief, during a presentation to the Calvert County Commissioners.
Last week, the county’s planning commission reviewed the clubhouse project site plan.
“The current plans are for an 8,149-square-foot clubhouse building and outdoor patio situated where the old clubhouse once stood,” Christine Finamore, principal planner, stated in a memo to the planning commission.
Chesapeake Hills’ original clubhouse and course were built in the 1960s. In 2008, on a split vote, the county commissioners voted to spend approximately $3 million to buy the golf course from Maryland Economic Development Corporation. The once-private facility was envisioned as a recreational amenity. The road to sustainability has been a long one.
“Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is garnering attention from enthusiasts all over the region and strives to be one of the top golf destinations in the Mid-Atlantic,” Jackson stated in a memo to the county commissioners.
Figures revealed to the county commissioners during a presentation Tuesday indicate a projected net loss of $120,300 in fiscal 2022, but show the golf course could be in the black as early as fiscal 2023.
Events planned for this year include a therapeutic recreation golf match on May 7, several funding raising tournaments and the Under Armour Jr. Tour.
Finamore noted the new clubhouse will be located on the same spot as the original structure. The project area is just over one acre. Other particulars include over 145 parking spaces.
John A. Mattingly Jr., planning commission attorney, indicated the facilities’ future water supply provider is an issue that has not been resolved. The site is connected to the county’s sewer system.
Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director, noted the clubhouse will include a banquet area, a grill room and restaurant, in addition to amenities for golfers.
Steve Jones, planning commission chairman, commended the county commissioners “for pushing this project forward.”
Noting that since the clubhouse was going to be used as a banquet facility, Jones asked about a traffic study and why it was deemed unnecessary.
“This hall is going to generate some numbers,” Jones predicted.
J.R. Cosgrove, capital improvements projects division chief, said that since the golf course is an existing facility and its highest use is as a golf course, a traffic study wasn’t warranted.
The planning commission voted unanimously to accept the clubhouse project for site plan review.
According to the parks and recreation presentation, capital projects at the facility that have been completed include a new pole barn, restrooms at the 13th hole tee complex, the first two phases of the perimeter fencing project, enhancements to the fairways and tees, the filling of a sinkhole and replacements of a dam and cart path near two ponds.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews