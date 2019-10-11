One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on northbound Route 2/4 near Pardoe Road in Lusby.
The crash, which occurred shortly after 9 a.m., prompted local police to divert northbound traffic to H.G. Trueman Road from Calvert Cliffs State Park.
According to a Calvert County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies from the agency’s Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area following the collision.
“Upon arrival, it was determined that a 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on Route 4, and the driver lost control of the vehicle,” the report stated. “The vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees on the east side of Route 4. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Denisha Rashida Stephen, 27, of Lusby. Stephen was pronounced deceased on the scene.”
Investigators reported at this time vehicle speed and driver error are major contributing factors to this collision.
This collision is under investigation by Cpl. Vladamir Bortchevsky. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 410-535-2800 or email Bortchevsky at vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov.
