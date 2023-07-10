Calvert sheriff's vehicle

Calvert County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal crash that occurred in Lusby Sunday night.

A 60-year-old Lusby woman is dead and a Prince George's County woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in the White Sands area of Calvert County Sunday night.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m.


  

