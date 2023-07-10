A 60-year-old Lusby woman is dead and a Prince George's County woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in the White Sands area of Calvert County Sunday night.
According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly after 8 p.m.
The incident occurred at Route 2/4 and White Sands Drive in Lusby. Upon arrival, deputies determined one of the drivers of the vehicles succumbed to her injuries and requested the sheriff's office's Crash Reconstruction Unit to respond and assume the investigation.
According to a sheriff's office press release, the preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Ford Focus, operated by Heather Nicole Hugel, 33 of Aquasco, was traveling south on Route 2/4 approaching the intersection of White Sands Drive. A second vehicle, a 2013 Honda Accord, operated by Denise Chaconas-Brown, 60 of Lusby, was attempting to make a left hand turn from White Sands Drive onto northbound Route 2/4. Both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time causing the Ford to strike the Honda.
Hugel was transported to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Trooper 7 for injuries received and is reported to be in stable condition.
Chaconas-Brown sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Route 2/4 was closed in both directions adjacent to the crash scene for approximately 4 hours Sunday night as the investigation was conducted.
Deputy Andrew Ostazeski and Deputy Michael Lewis of the Crash Reconstruction Team are conducting the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it, asked to contact the deputies at 410-535-2800