On Saturday at approximately 12:35 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of MD Route 2/4 south of Parran Road in Saint Leonard for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a single motorcycle.
Upon arrival, units located a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle laying in the grassy shoulder of the southbound lanes of MD Route 4. The operator was identified as Kyle Eugene Joseph Mishou, 31, of Saint Leonard.
Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the motorcycle turned right onto Route 2/4 from Parran Road. Shortly after turning onto Southbound Route 2/4, Mishou lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle proceeded to travel southbound and enter the grassy shoulder of the roadway. While traveling in the grass, Mishou and the motorcycle separated, at which point Mishou struck a tree and came to final rest in the grassy shoulder.
Mishou succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
At this time speed and driver error are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is requested to contact Dfc. William Beisel of the Crash Reconstruction Team at William.beisel@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-2800, ext. 2131.
Mishou's death is the third traffic fatality in Calvert County in 2019.
MARTY MADDEN