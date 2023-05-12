Thursday night, May 11, at approximately 8 p.m. a crash involving a motorcycle occurred along eastbound Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. The operator of a Suzuki GSX-R 1000 motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.
The operator was identified as Austin M. Harris, 25, of Lusby.
The incident remains under investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.
According to a sheriff's office press release, the preliminary investigation revealed a Calvert sheriff’s deputy was traveling westbound on Plum Point Road when he observed two motorcycles heading eastbound at a high rate of speed.
After the deputy safely made a U-turn, the motorcycles accelerated and were observed passing vehicles on the shoulder. Moments later both motorcycles left the deputy’s sight due to numerous curves and roadway design.
While traveling eastbound on Plum Point Road in attempt to locate the motorcycles, the deputy came upon a crash scene located in the 2200 block of Plum Point Road in the area of Ida’s Lane.
Upon arrival at the crash scene, Harris and his cycle were located in the grassy shoulder of the roadway.
Further investigation revealed, the second motorcycle, a custom Suzuki sports bike, operated by Tyler G. King, 26, of Huntingtown, remained at the crash site and provided a witness statement.
At this time, speed and driver error appear to be contributing factors in the collision, according to the sheriff's office.