Hundreds flocked to the parking lot of Kellam Field in Chesapeake Beach on Saturday for the third annual Taste of the Beaches.
The towns of North Beach and Chesapeake Beach collaborated to give residents and visitors a chance to enjoy the region’s best in the waning days of summer.
Chesapeake Beach Town Councilman Larry Jaworski, proclaimed “the founding father of this event,” by Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney, said there were 70 vendors at the site. Jaworski called the five-hour festival a great way to celebrate the town’s 125th anniversary.
“It’s going well,” declared Marti Gilpin, the town’s special events coordinator, who was delighted by the day’s weather.
Live music was performed by The Big Blues Band led by Kenney Holmes and local talent John Luskey. There was also a kid’s play area. A children’s favorite — the Chesapeake Mermaid — was also on site, presenting her nature show, which encourages youngsters to get involved in bay-related environmental programs. The Chesapeake Mermaid and her crew of volunteers focus on ways to protect the bay and rescue wildlife.
Arguably, the most tangible “taste” of the festival was provided by the food and beverage vendors. Nearby Trader’s Seafood dished out small, free samples of their cream of crab soup. Another vendor, CrabTown Curbs Cuisine, smothered some of their culinary offerings — such as french fries and Nathan’s all-beef hot dogs — in their homemade crab dip.
Mahoney called the third annual Taste of the Beaches “bigger and better.” He commended Jaworski, Town Administrator Holly Wahl and Gilpin, along with North Beach town officials, for creating a great event. He also introduced his counterpart from the “Sailing Capital of North Carolina” Oriental, N.C., Mayor Sally Belangia was visiting Maryland and stopped by the Taste of the Beaches.
“Eat a lot, drink a lot, spend a lot and come back again,” Mahoney told the crowd.
Proceeds from the Taste of the Beaches raffle will benefit the Project ECHO House in Prince Frederick.
