One injured in single-vehicle crash

During the early-morning hours of Saturday police and crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Elm Road in St. Leonard.
According to a report by St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Thomas Buckmaster, the crash occurred in the area of Fern Circle.
Crews “arrived to find a single vehicle crashed into a tree with one occupant trapped,” Buckmaster stated. Crews performed “a side wall removal” on the driver’s side of the car to get the injured motorist out. The injured motorist was flown to a regional trauma center by Maryland State Police helicopter.
A police report on the crash is pending.
MARTY MADDEN